Taylor Wimpey plc is one of the leading British home builders. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - construction and sale of homes (98.7%): activity assured in the United Kingdom (George Wimpey, G2, Wilson Connolly and Laing Homes brands), North America (Morrison Homes, Taylor Woodrow and Monarch), Spain and Gibraltar (Taylor Woodrow); - land sales (1.3%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (97.2%) and Spain (2.8%).

Sector Homebuilding