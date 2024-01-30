(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Bank of America cuts Barratt Developments to 'underperform' (neutral) - price target 420 (425) pence
----------
Bank of America cuts Persimmon to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 1,500 pence
----------
Bank of America raises Taylor Wimpey to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 160 (140) pence
----------
JPMorgan raises Ashtead Group price target to 6,800 (5,600) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Fresnillo price target to 550 (600) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Peel Hunt cuts Antofagasta to 'reduce' (hold) - price target 1,360 (1,350) pence
----------
Barclays raises 3i Group price target to 2,810 (2,470) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies cuts Lloyds price target to 59 (62) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Natwest price target to 140 (150) pence - 'underperform'
----------
Morgan Stanley cuts IAG to 'underweight' (equal-weight)
----------
Deutsche Bank Research cuts Haleon price target to 350 (360) pence - 'hold'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Jefferies cuts IG Group price target to 900 (1,000) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg resumes Kainos Group with 'buy' - target 1,315 pence
----------
Berenberg cuts Future to 'hold' ('buy') - target 850 (1,780) pence
----------
Berenberg raises Trainline price target to 375 (340) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays cuts Hargreaves Lansdown target to 1,210 (1,250) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies raises Virgin Money price target to 199 (197) pence - 'buy'
----------
Bank of America cuts Bellway to 'underperform' (neutral) - price target 2,300 (2,250) pence
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Peel Hunt cuts Colefax group to 'add' (buy) - price target 700 (750) pence
----------
Barclays raises Ryanair price target to 26 (25) EUR - 'overweight'
----------
Bernstein raises Ryanair price target to 22.50 (22) EUR - 'outperform'
----------
RBC raises Ryanair price target to 24 (23) EUR - 'outperform'
----------
JPMorgan raises Ryanair price target to 28.50 (28.40) EUR - 'overweight'
----------
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.