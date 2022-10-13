Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Taylor Wimpey plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC

(TW.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:54 2022-10-13 am EDT
82.30 GBX   +0.64%
03:33aLondon stocks extend losing run to seventh day as homebuilders drag
RE
10/13TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/12UK's Barratt warns on profit as rising mortgage rates hit demand
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

London stocks extend losing run to seventh day as homebuilders drag

10/13/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 extended its losing run to a seventh straight session on Thursday, as homebuilders took a fresh hit after data pointed to slowing house prices, while investors were cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.4% by 0719 GMT, having fallen to its lowest level in over 18 months earlier. The midcap FTSE 250 dropped 0.2% to hold near May 2020 lows.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey dropped 4.8% as it traded ex-dividend. The broader homebuilder index fell 1.3% to touch its lowest level in almost a decade.

A survey showed British house prices rose last month at their slowest pace since early in the coronavirus crisis and they look on course to fall as a surge in mortgage costs adds to uncertainty about the economy for home-buyers.

The pound slipped in choppy trading, after finding a brief respite on Wednesday, amid concerns about the bond market turmoil that has pushed the Bank of England to intervene.

GSK edged higher after late-stage data showed the drugmaker's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine was 82.6% effective in a study involving older adults.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.48% 6790.43 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.11% 16621.37 Delayed Quote.-28.01%
GSK PLC -0.31% 1353.4 Delayed Quote.-17.33%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 0.90% 82.1968 Delayed Quote.-50.77%
All news about TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
03:33aLondon stocks extend losing run to seventh day as homebuilders drag
RE
10/13TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/12UK's Barratt warns on profit as rising mortgage rates hit demand
RE
09/30TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
09/28TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
09/27FTSE 100 Closed Lower as UK Policy Continues to Spook Markets
DJ
09/26FTSE 100 Closes Higher, Makes Up for Early Losses
DJ
09/26UK housing index at 11-year low on rate-hike fears
RE
09/26Jefferies Trims Taylor Wimpey PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
09/23Britain cuts stamp duty tax on property purchases
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 566 M 5 059 M 5 059 M
Net income 2022 649 M 719 M 719 M
Net cash 2022 671 M 744 M 744 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,77x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 3 044 M 3 372 M 3 372 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 5 358
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Taylor Wimpey plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 86,40 GBX
Average target price 161,63 GBX
Spread / Average Target 87,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennie Daly CEO, Director & Operations Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director & Director
Irene Mitchell Dorner Chairman
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Montague Noel Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC-50.77%3 372
D.R. HORTON, INC.-34.30%24 758
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-9.61%13 348
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.0.45%11 172
PULTEGROUP, INC.-31.77%9 028
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-5.31%5 404