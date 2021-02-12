Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Taylor Wimpey plc    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC

(TW.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taylor Wimpey : Another happy resident at our Osiers Square development

02/12/2021 | 04:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: Thursday 11 February 2021

We're so pleased to have welcomed another happy resident to our Osiers Square development in Wandsworth, South London.
Susanne, 31, was previously living in a two-bedroom flat with her friend in Selhurst, South East London when she decided it was finally time to have her own space and venture out of the area. Susanne was over the moon to collect the keys to her one-bedroom apartment at Osiers Square towards the end of last year, as she confirms:

'When I purchased my home during the peak of the pandemic, I expected the overall process to be delayed and less organised. However, after the experience I have just had with Taylor Wimpey, I cannot praise them enough for the smooth transition. They have been faultless from start to finish and continuously made me feel safe and secure throughout the purchase.

'Both Darren and Charlotte at Osiers Square, have been my key contacts and their willingness to answer any questions throughout this process has been so refreshing. I would certainly feel reassured if I bought another Taylor Wimpey property again because, from my experience, the team has honestly been great to work with.'

Susanne said: 'I can already tell it's a lovely community just from how well located the development is. I haven't lived in Wandsworth before but there is so much on your doorstep, it is always going to be a convenient place to live. I also love the fact it is close to the River Thames as I enjoy both walking and running, so having the option of doing this along the river seemed too good to be true.'

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 09:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
02/11TAYLOR WIMPEY : Didcot apprentices build for the future
PU
02/11TAYLOR WIMPEY : Award winning Site Manager shares passion for construction
PU
02/11TAYLOR WIMPEY : Another happy resident at our Osiers Square development
PU
02/11TAYLOR WIMPEY : Coronavirus Community Initiative
PU
02/09EUROPE : European shares dip after strong rally
RE
02/09British builders Bellway, Modwen pin hopes on sustained demand
RE
02/08TAYLOR WIMPEY : Jefferies Raises Taylor Wimpey to Buy From Hold, Lifts PT
MT
02/04TAYLOR WIMPEY : We are proud to support food bank in Reading
PU
02/04TAYLOR WIMPEY : We lend a hand to community groups in Roslin
PU
02/04TAYLOR WIMPEY : We pledge donation to support Ty Hafan hospice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 762 M 3 811 M 3 811 M
Net income 2020 209 M 288 M 288 M
Net cash 2020 691 M 953 M 953 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,3x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 5 807 M 8 023 M 8 012 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 024
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Taylor Wimpey plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 187,72 GBX
Last Close Price 159,75 GBX
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director & Director
Irene M. Dorner Chairman
Jennie Daly Director & Group Operations Director
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC-3.65%8 023
D.R. HORTON, INC.19.79%30 351
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.7.80%20 625
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-0.83%13 537
PULTEGROUP, INC.14.82%13 164
PERSIMMON PLC-1.34%12 027
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ