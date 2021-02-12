Taylor Wimpey : Another happy resident at our Osiers Square development

Date: Thursday 11 February 2021

We're so pleased to have welcomed another happy resident to our Osiers Square development in Wandsworth, South London.

Susanne, 31, was previously living in a two-bedroom flat with her friend in Selhurst, South East London when she decided it was finally time to have her own space and venture out of the area. Susanne was over the moon to collect the keys to her one-bedroom apartment at Osiers Square towards the end of last year, as she confirms:



'When I purchased my home during the peak of the pandemic, I expected the overall process to be delayed and less organised. However, after the experience I have just had with Taylor Wimpey, I cannot praise them enough for the smooth transition. They have been faultless from start to finish and continuously made me feel safe and secure throughout the purchase.



'Both Darren and Charlotte at Osiers Square, have been my key contacts and their willingness to answer any questions throughout this process has been so refreshing. I would certainly feel reassured if I bought another Taylor Wimpey property again because, from my experience, the team has honestly been great to work with.'



Susanne said: 'I can already tell it's a lovely community just from how well located the development is. I haven't lived in Wandsworth before but there is so much on your doorstep, it is always going to be a convenient place to live. I also love the fact it is close to the River Thames as I enjoy both walking and running, so having the option of doing this along the river seemed too good to be true.'