Taylor Wimpey plc

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC

(TW.)
Company 
News

Taylor Wimpey : Award winning Site Manager shares passion for construction

02/12/2021 | 04:46am EST
Date: Thursday 11 February 2021

Our West London team has interviewed Site Manager, Mark Palmer, at our Green Lane Meadows development to find out about his day to day responsibilities and winning a prestigious National House-Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Award.

Mark has been a Site Manager for 20 years and has been a part of Taylor Wimpey West London for 2 years, bringing with him years of experience of managing new housing developments. He said: 'What initially attracted me to this job role was the ability to bring a new approach to the industry. I think having the opportunity to build and create the most important place in a person's life and then seeing a customer move into their new home, is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.'

Talking about his achievements whilst working as a Site Manager at Taylor Wimpey West London's Bramley View site, Mark said, 'Being a winner of the Pride in the Job award is a reflection of the high quality work that myself and my team did on site. I am hoping that we will achieve back to back award wins, as we have made it through to the next stage of the process for the Green Lane Meadows site'. The Pride in the Job Award is the most highly regarded competition in the industry, recognising an individual's dedication to building high-quality homes and are presented following a rigorous process by NHBC inspectors.

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 09:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 762 M 3 811 M 3 811 M
Net income 2020 209 M 288 M 288 M
Net cash 2020 691 M 953 M 953 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,3x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 5 807 M 8 023 M 8 012 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 024
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director & Director
Irene M. Dorner Chairman
Jennie Daly Director & Group Operations Director
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC-3.65%8 023
D.R. HORTON, INC.19.79%30 351
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.7.80%20 625
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-0.83%13 537
PULTEGROUP, INC.14.82%13 164
PERSIMMON PLC-1.34%12 027
