Taylor Wimpey : Notice of Availability

22 March 2023

Dear Shareholder

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC'S ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2022 AND

NOTICE OF THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Please accept this letter as notification that Taylor Wimpey plc's (the Company) Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) have now been published and are available in the Investors section of the Company's website at: www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/corporate/investors/2022-annual-report.

If in the future you would like to receive this notification by email, you can register for electronic communications online at: www.signalshares.com. See overleaf for further details.

2023 AGM arrangements

The 2023 AGM will be held in the Gerrards Suite at the Crowne Plaza Gerrards Cross, Oxford Road, Beaconsfield, HP9 2XE on Thursday 27 April 2023 at 10:30am.

Attending the AGM

If you wish to attend and vote at the AGM in person, please bring this notice of availability letter with you. It will help to authenticate your right to attend, speak and vote, and will help us to register your attendance without delay.

For the safety and comfort of those attending the AGM, large bags, cameras, recording equipment and similar items will not be allowed into the building and in the interests of security, by attending the AGM you hereby agree to be searched, upon request, together with any bags and other possessions.

There is wheelchair access to the venue for shareholders who require it or those with reduced mobility. However, where required, attendees are strongly advised to bring their own carers to assist with their general mobility around the venue. Directions to the venue can be found on the reverse of this letter.

Light refreshments comprising tea, coffee and pastries will be available from 9:30am and after the end of the AGM.

We will not permit behaviour that may interfere with anyone's security, safety, comfort or the good order of the meeting. Anyone who does not comply may be removed from the meeting.

Audiocast

This year we are pleased to provide an electronic facility for shareholders who are unable to attend the AGM in person, to follow the AGM remotely and submit questions to the Board on the business of the meeting, should they wish to do so. This can be accessed through the AGM section of our website at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/2023AGM and following the link to the audiocast on the day of the AGM.

You will then be prompted to enter your 11-digit 'Investor Code' (IVC), including any leading zeros, and 'PIN'. Your PIN is the last four digits of your IVC. This will authenticate you as a shareholder, your investor code details can be found above. More information on how to join the AGM can be found on page 212 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2022.

Please note that shareholders joining the audiocast will not be able to vote in real time via the audiocast platform. To ensure your vote is counted, you are encouraged to appoint the Chair of the AGM as your proxy as early as possible. Further information on how to submit your proxy can be found in the 'how to vote' section below.

How to vote

If you would like to vote on the resolutions in the Notice of Meeting but cannot attend the AGM in person, or prefer to register your vote in advance, please register your proxy vote online at www.signalshares.com, in order to vote online you will need your investor code which can be found above. In order for your proxy vote to count, our Registrar must receive your proxy vote no later than 10:30am on Tuesday 25 April 2023. If you would like a proxy form, please contact our Registrar on +44 (0)371 664 0300 and they will send one in the mail for you to complete and return. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 9:00am and 5:30pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.

If you are a CREST member, register your vote through the CREST system by completing and transmitting a CREST proxy instruction as described in the procedural notes on pages 218 and 219 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2022. If you are an institutional investor you may also be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company and approved by the Registrar. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io.

Shareholder questions

In the event that shareholders are unable to attend the AGM, shareholders are invited to submit questions by email to CoSec@taylorwimpey.com. Please provide any advance questions by 10:30am on Tuesday 25 April 2023. The questions will be answered by the Board during the AGM. The answers provided will be made available on the Company's website as soon as practicable following the conclusion of the AGM.

Should shareholders have further questions on the answers given to a question at the AGM, they may submit follow-up questions by email to CoSec@taylorwimpey.com.

Recommendation

Your Directors are of the opinion that the resolutions are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and recommend you to vote in favour of them. Each Director will be doing so in respect of all of their own beneficial shareholding.

Yours faithfully,

Ishaq Kayani

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary