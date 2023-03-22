Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Taylor Wimpey plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC

(TW.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:20:16 2023-03-22 pm EDT
116.50 GBX   -0.26%
11:53aTaylor Wimpey : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting
PU
11:43aTaylor Wimpey : Notice of Availability
PU
11:43aTaylor Wimpey : Sharesave Plan New Rules
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taylor Wimpey : Notice of Availability

03/22/2023 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

22 March 2023

Dear Shareholder

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC'S ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2022 AND

NOTICE OF THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Please accept this letter as notification that Taylor Wimpey plc's (the Company) Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) have now been published and are available in the Investors section of the Company's website at: www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/corporate/investors/2022-annual-report.

If in the future you would like to receive this notification by email, you can register for electronic communications online at: www.signalshares.com. See overleaf for further details.

2023 AGM arrangements

The 2023 AGM will be held in the Gerrards Suite at the Crowne Plaza Gerrards Cross, Oxford Road, Beaconsfield, HP9 2XE on Thursday 27 April 2023 at 10:30am.

Attending the AGM

If you wish to attend and vote at the AGM in person, please bring this notice of availability letter with you. It will help to authenticate your right to attend, speak and vote, and will help us to register your attendance without delay.

For the safety and comfort of those attending the AGM, large bags, cameras, recording equipment and similar items will not be allowed into the building and in the interests of security, by attending the AGM you hereby agree to be searched, upon request, together with any bags and other possessions.

There is wheelchair access to the venue for shareholders who require it or those with reduced mobility. However, where required, attendees are strongly advised to bring their own carers to assist with their general mobility around the venue. Directions to the venue can be found on the reverse of this letter.

Light refreshments comprising tea, coffee and pastries will be available from 9:30am and after the end of the AGM.

We will not permit behaviour that may interfere with anyone's security, safety, comfort or the good order of the meeting. Anyone who does not comply may be removed from the meeting.

Audiocast

This year we are pleased to provide an electronic facility for shareholders who are unable to attend the AGM in person, to follow the AGM remotely and submit questions to the Board on the business of the meeting, should they wish to do so. This can be accessed through the AGM section of our website at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/2023AGM and following the link to the audiocast on the day of the AGM.

You will then be prompted to enter your 11-digit 'Investor Code' (IVC), including any leading zeros, and 'PIN'. Your PIN is the last four digits of your IVC. This will authenticate you as a shareholder, your investor code details can be found above. More information on how to join the AGM can be found on page 212 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2022.

Please note that shareholders joining the audiocast will not be able to vote in real time via the audiocast platform. To ensure your vote is counted, you are encouraged to appoint the Chair of the AGM as your proxy as early as possible. Further information on how to submit your proxy can be found in the 'how to vote' section below.

How to vote

If you would like to vote on the resolutions in the Notice of Meeting but cannot attend the AGM in person, or prefer to register your vote in advance, please register your proxy vote online at www.signalshares.com, in order to vote online you will need your investor code which can be found above. In order for your proxy vote to count, our Registrar must receive your proxy vote no later than 10:30am on Tuesday 25 April 2023. If you would like a proxy form, please contact our Registrar on +44 (0)371 664 0300 and they will send one in the mail for you to complete and return. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 9:00am and 5:30pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.

If you are a CREST member, register your vote through the CREST system by completing and transmitting a CREST proxy instruction as described in the procedural notes on pages 218 and 219 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2022. If you are an institutional investor you may also be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company and approved by the Registrar. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io.

Shareholder questions

In the event that shareholders are unable to attend the AGM, shareholders are invited to submit questions by email to CoSec@taylorwimpey.com. Please provide any advance questions by 10:30am on Tuesday 25 April 2023. The questions will be answered by the Board during the AGM. The answers provided will be made available on the Company's website as soon as practicable following the conclusion of the AGM.

Should shareholders have further questions on the answers given to a question at the AGM, they may submit follow-up questions by email to CoSec@taylorwimpey.com.

Recommendation

Your Directors are of the opinion that the resolutions are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and recommend you to vote in favour of them. Each Director will be doing so in respect of all of their own beneficial shareholding.

Yours faithfully,

Ishaq Kayani

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Signal Shares shareholder portal

You can manage your shareholding in Taylor Wimpey via Link Group's shareholder portal, which can be accessed online at www.signalshares.com.

Signal Shares is an online service enabling you to quickly and easily access and maintain your shareholding online, reducing the need for paperwork and providing 24 hour access to your shareholding details.

To register, you will need your Investor Code which can be found on your share certificate or is available from Link Group.

Through the shareholder portal you may:

  • Cast your proxy vote online.
  • View your holding balance and get an indicative valuation.
  • View movements on your holding.
  • Update your address.
  • Elect to receive shareholder communications electronically.
  • Register and change bank mandate instructions.

If you have any queries in relation to your shareholding, please contact Link Group:

Address: Link Group, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL

Email: shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk

Telephone: +44 (0)371 664 0300

Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 9:00am and 5:30pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.

Map and driving directions

Dividend Payment Options

UK shareholders: We strongly encourage you to receive your cash dividends by direct transfer to a bank or building society account. This ensures that dividends are credited promptly to shareholders without the cost and inconvenience of having to pay in dividend cheques at a bank. If you wish to use this cost-effective and simple facility please register for the shareholder portal at www.signalshares.com and register your bank mandate online or complete and return the dividend mandate form attached to your dividend cheque.

Non-UK shareholders: If you are resident outside the UK you can have any dividends in excess of £10 paid into your bank account directly via Link Group international payments service. Details and terms and conditions may be viewed at ww2.linkassetservices.com/ips

From M40: Exit at junction 2 (Beaconsfield) and follow the A355 to Beaconsfield/Gerrards Cross. Take the 3rd exit off the Pyebush Roundabout towards Gerrards Cross (A40). The hotel is located approximately a quarter of a mile along the A40 Oxford Road on the right hand side.

From M4: Exit at junction 4B, using the lane toward M25 (N) M40/M1/Oxford/Watford and keep right onto the M25. At junction 16, take the M40(W) exit to Birmingham/Oxford and merge onto the M40. Then follow directions to the hotel from the M40.

On-site parking is available at the hotel.

Public Transport

The nearest train stations are Gerrards Cross and Beaconsfield on the Chiltern Railways line from London Marylebone station. There is a taxi office at Gerrards Cross station.

Beaconsﬁeld

5

A35

A40

Crowne Plaza

Gerrards Cross

A40

O xford

R oa d

M40

Gerrards Cross

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 15:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
11:53aTaylor Wimpey : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting
PU
11:43aTaylor Wimpey : Notice of Availability
PU
11:43aTaylor Wimpey : Sharesave Plan New Rules
PU
03/20FTSE 100 Drops as Credit Suisse Fallout Hits Financials
DJ
03/17Henry Boot business exchanges on residential land sale in Coventry
AN
03/15UK budget winners and losers: the pound, gilts and stocks
RE
03/14Morgan Sindall signs cladding remediation deal with UK government
AN
03/13Barratt, Gleeson, Taylor Wimpey, Berkeley sign UK housing deal
AN
03/13Taylor Wimpey plc Signs the Government's Self Remediation Contract
CI
03/13JPMorgan cuts BAT; raises Bunzl
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 445 M 5 420 M 5 420 M
Net income 2022 642 M 783 M 783 M
Net cash 2022 834 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,52x
Yield 2022 7,99%
Capitalization 4 115 M 5 018 M 5 018 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 5 358
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Taylor Wimpey plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 116,80 GBX
Average target price 131,53 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennie Daly CEO, Director & Operations Director
Chris Carney Director & Group Finance Director
Irene Mitchell Dorner Chairman
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Montague Noel Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC14.90%5 018
D.R. HORTON, INC.8.64%33 254
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.10%15 122
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.12.56%13 150
PULTEGROUP, INC.22.60%12 521
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.16.71%6 451
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer