Taylor Wimpey : Sharesave Plan New Rules

THE TAYLOR WIMPEY SHARESAVE PLAN

Introduction

The purpose of the Taylor Wimpey Sharesave Plan is to provide, in accordance with Schedule 3, benefits for employees and directors in the form of Options over Shares in the Company if they save for a period of three or five years under a Savings Contract. The Plan may not provide benefits to employees or directors otherwise than in accordance with Schedule 3.

The Exercise Price may be set at up to 20% below the Market Value of the Shares subject to the Option. Options are normally exercisable after three or five years (depending upon the length of the Savings Contract) but special rules apply on a Participant's cessation of employment and if there is a Corporate Event.

The Plan is intended to be registered with HMRC under Schedule 3 and to be a "Schedule 3 SAYE option scheme" for the purposes of Schedule 3. In order to be a "Schedule 3 SAYE option scheme" and registered with HMRC, the Company must notify HMRC of the first grant of Options by 6 July following the end of the tax year in which the relevant Grant Date occurs in accordance with Schedule 3 and then make annual filings with HMRC by each subsequent 6 July detailing the operation of the Plan.

This introduction does not form part of the Plan rules.

1 Definitions and purpose

1.1 Definitions In these rules:

"Acquiring Company" has the meaning given to it by paragraph 38 of Schedule 3;

"Associated Company" has the meaning given by paragraph 47(1) of Schedule 3 except in relation to rules 6.4.5 and 6.5, where it has the meaning given by paragraph 35(4) of Schedule 3;

"Board" means the board of directors of the Company, or any committee or person duly authorised by it;

"Bonus" means any sum payable by way of terminal bonus under a Savings Contract being any additional payment made by the nominated Savings Authority when repaying contributions under a Savings Contract;

"Bonus Date" means the earliest date on which the relevant Bonus is payable under the Savings Contract applicable to the Option;

"Business Day" means a day on which the London Stock Exchange (or, if relevant and if the Board determines, any other stock exchange nominated by the Board on which the Shares are traded) is open for the transaction of business;

"Company" means Taylor Wimpey plc, a company incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 296805;