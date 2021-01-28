Log in
Taylor Wimpey : We support Heathcote Primary School with iPad donation

01/28/2021 | 12:18pm EST
Date: Thursday 28 January 2021

Pupils at Heathcote Primary School in Warwick have been able to expand their learning resources with the help of a donation from our Midlands team.

The school received two brand new Apple iPads to help provide an interactive way of learning and further the children's development.

Gill Humphriss, Executive Headteacher at Heathcote Primary School, said: 'We are always looking for ways to expand the children's learning in our school and the new iPads have allowed us to do this. Interactive learning is very important, especially in the current climate, so I look forward to seeing how the classes use the iPads.

'With remote learning playing a huge part in schooling at the moment we are relying a lot on technology and so I would like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey on behalf of the pupils and staff here at Heathcote Primary School.'

Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: 'We are so pleased to have been able to donate two new iPads to Heathcote Primary School. Finding new ways to help students learn and stay engaged is so important and we hope this donation helps everyone at the school.'

The closest of our developments to Heathcote Primary School is Meadowsweet Farm. Further information can be found on the development page.

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 17:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
