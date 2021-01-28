Taylor Wimpey : Youth football team scores funding boost at Dargavel Village

Date: Thursday 28 January 2021

We have shown our support for local community football in Dargavel Village, Bishopton by becoming one of the sponsors supporting a new children's football team - the Bishopton 2015's.



The team has been set up locally for boys and girls aged 4-6 years old and the children train at the MOBO Sports Arena in Paisley. Later this year, the team hopes to make its début in the Paisley and District Fun 4s.



Head Coach and Manager of Bishopton 2015's, John Girvan said: 'We're thrilled to have received this donation from Taylor Wimpey West Scotland and we are grateful for their support of initiatives like ours in the local community. Along with our other sponsors, Taylor Wimpey's generous donation has meant that our whole team of 44 players are the proud owners of their very own team strip, which was delivered in time to make it under their Christmas trees and opened on Christmas morning.



'Our young team is bursting with early talent, and we're delighted to see them looking so smart and professional as they approach every game and training session, which we're very much looking forward to restarting as soon as we can.'



Audrey Ross, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland said: 'It is incredibly important to us to support the local community and we're delighted to have been able to join with other local companies to help this new children's team at Dargavel Village, Bishopton.



'We were also delighted to learn that the team management was able to get everything organised and produced in time to surprise the young players on Christmas morning with the gift of their new strip.



'This sponsorship underpins our commitment to deliver an impressive range of new homes in the latest phase of our development at Dargavel Village, while we also look forward to continuing to play our role as part of this growing local community.'