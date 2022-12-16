Taylor Wimpey chair to step down in April; promotes senior director

(Alliance News) - Taylor Wimpey PLC on Friday said its chair will be stepping down in late April, to be replaced by the senior independent director.

The Buckinghamshire, England-based home construction company said Irene Dorner will be stepping down as chair of the board at the conclusion of the 2023 annual general meeting on April 27. Her resignation is for personal family reasons, having served in post for three years.

Senior Independent Director Robert Noel will succeed her on April 27, following a search process which included internal and external candidates.

Noel joined the board as an independent non-executive director in October 2019, becoming senior independent director in April 2020.

He has over 30 years of experience in the property sector, including eight years as chief executive officer of Land Securities Group PLC. He is also chair of Hammerson PLC.

"I have prioritised engaging with the full range of Taylor Wimpey stakeholders during my tenure as chair, and I know this is something that Rob will continue to build on when he succeeds me," said Dorner.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey were down 1.5% to 101.90 pence in London on Friday morning.

