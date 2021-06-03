Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Taylor Wimpey plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC

(TW.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taylor Wimpey : ACCORD Hospice receives donation from our West Scotland team

06/03/2021 | 05:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: Thursday 03 June 2021

As part of our ongoing commitment to working in partnership with local communities, at the launch of our Hawkhead Gardens development we teamed up with the ACCORD Hospice in Paisley to donate £25 for each new home sold and legally completed. The second tranche of £725 was donated to the charity in April and in total, a grand sum of £5,250 will be paid to ACCORD, which will go directly to providing its care locally.

This latest donation recognises our long-term relationship with the ACCORD Hospice, which is located within just a few minutes of our development, where the money will contribute towards their mission to provide palliative and end of life care to people living with or affected by a life limiting illness in Renfrewshire and parts of East Renfrewshire.

Audrey Ross, Sales and Marketing Director said: 'We are delighted to be able to support the local ACCORD Hospice, and our donations to date of £1,225 reflects the continuation of our long-term relationship with this essential local charity and service that provides a link between the our new community emerging at our local Hawkhead Gardens development, and the existing community of Paisley.

'Working with the ACCORD Hospice is a real honour and we are extremely proud to be showing our support in this way. Being able to work with local charities and organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us, and it's always lovely to know that we are helping to make a difference to the lives of people in our local communities.'

Commenting on the support from Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, David McFadden from ACCORD Hospice said: 'We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, and we can't thank them enough for their ongoing support of our work. This money will be put to work locally to help us achieve the overall aim of our service to the local community. On behalf of everyone at ACCORD, I would like to say a huge thank you.'

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
05:49aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : ACCORD Hospice receives donation from our West Scotland team
PU
05:41aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : Children at Red Hill CofE Primary School enjoy new play equipme..
PU
05:38aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : New riverside community is the perfect summer spot for first re..
PU
05/27TAYLOR WIMPEY  : Our sustainability policy is buzzing into action in East Scotla..
PU
05/27TAYLOR WIMPEY  : Birmingham Childrens Hospital Charity gifted with new toys
PU
05/27TAYLOR WIMPEY  : Family welcomed to our Tudor Gate development
PU
05/20TAYLOR WIMPEY  : We help Heart of Kent Hospice continue its vital care
PU
05/19TAYLOR WIMPEY  : Our sales executive lifts trophy at Go Kart championship race
PU
05/19TAYLOR WIMPEY  : First time buyers fall in love with Milton Keynes community
PU
05/19TAYLOR WIMPEY  : Regional campaign is launched to help support British bees
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 115 M 5 823 M 5 823 M
Net income 2021 539 M 763 M 763 M
Net cash 2021 591 M 836 M 836 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 4,83%
Capitalization 6 365 M 9 026 M 9 008 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 029
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Taylor Wimpey plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 208,50 GBX
Last Close Price 174,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director & Director
Irene M. Dorner Chairman
Jennie Daly Director & Group Operations Director
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC5.49%9 026
D.R. HORTON, INC.34.88%33 511
PULTEGROUP, INC.33.02%15 084
PERSIMMON PLC16.66%14 603
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.8.48%13 923
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC15.37%11 148