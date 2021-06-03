Taylor Wimpey : ACCORD Hospice receives donation from our West Scotland team

Date: Thursday 03 June 2021

As part of our ongoing commitment to working in partnership with local communities, at the launch of our Hawkhead Gardens development we teamed up with the ACCORD Hospice in Paisley to donate £25 for each new home sold and legally completed. The second tranche of £725 was donated to the charity in April and in total, a grand sum of £5,250 will be paid to ACCORD, which will go directly to providing its care locally.

This latest donation recognises our long-term relationship with the ACCORD Hospice, which is located within just a few minutes of our development, where the money will contribute towards their mission to provide palliative and end of life care to people living with or affected by a life limiting illness in Renfrewshire and parts of East Renfrewshire.

Audrey Ross, Sales and Marketing Director said: 'We are delighted to be able to support the local ACCORD Hospice, and our donations to date of £1,225 reflects the continuation of our long-term relationship with this essential local charity and service that provides a link between the our new community emerging at our local Hawkhead Gardens development, and the existing community of Paisley.

'Working with the ACCORD Hospice is a real honour and we are extremely proud to be showing our support in this way. Being able to work with local charities and organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us, and it's always lovely to know that we are helping to make a difference to the lives of people in our local communities.'

Commenting on the support from Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, David McFadden from ACCORD Hospice said: 'We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, and we can't thank them enough for their ongoing support of our work. This money will be put to work locally to help us achieve the overall aim of our service to the local community. On behalf of everyone at ACCORD, I would like to say a huge thank you.'