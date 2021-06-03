Taylor Wimpey : Children at Red Hill CofE Primary School enjoy new play equipment

Date: Thursday 03 June 2021

Our Midlands team has provided a £500 donation to Red Hill CofE Primary School as part of our ongoing commitment to working with local schools.

The donation has contributed towards the purchase of outdoor play equipment including storage trolleys and playground games for each year group, which are being enjoyed by all of the pupils.

Spencer Morris, Headteacher at Red Hill CofE Primary School, said: 'We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation. At Red Hill CofE Primary School, we believe outdoor play is vital for children's physical and mental health so the new equipment we have been able to buy with Taylor Wimpey's donation has helped incredibly.'

Due to the recent lockdowns, outdoor activities have had to be put on hold and so we want to encourage our pupils to get outside again and have fun.'

Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: 'We are always looking for ways to support the local communities around our developments and we are thrilled to have been able to help Red Hill CofE Primary School expand their outdoor play area.'