    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC

(TW.)
Taylor Wimpey : Children at Red Hill CofE Primary School enjoy new play equipment

06/03/2021 | 05:41am EDT
Date: Thursday 03 June 2021

Our Midlands team has provided a £500 donation to Red Hill CofE Primary School as part of our ongoing commitment to working with local schools.

The donation has contributed towards the purchase of outdoor play equipment including storage trolleys and playground games for each year group, which are being enjoyed by all of the pupils.

Spencer Morris, Headteacher at Red Hill CofE Primary School, said: 'We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation. At Red Hill CofE Primary School, we believe outdoor play is vital for children's physical and mental health so the new equipment we have been able to buy with Taylor Wimpey's donation has helped incredibly.'

Due to the recent lockdowns, outdoor activities have had to be put on hold and so we want to encourage our pupils to get outside again and have fun.'

Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: 'We are always looking for ways to support the local communities around our developments and we are thrilled to have been able to help Red Hill CofE Primary School expand their outdoor play area.'

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 115 M 5 823 M 5 823 M
Net income 2021 539 M 763 M 763 M
Net cash 2021 591 M 836 M 836 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 4,83%
Capitalization 6 365 M 9 026 M 9 008 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 029
Free-Float 99,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 208,50 GBX
Last Close Price 174,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director & Director
Irene M. Dorner Chairman
Jennie Daly Director & Group Operations Director
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC5.49%9 026
D.R. HORTON, INC.34.88%33 511
PULTEGROUP, INC.33.02%15 084
PERSIMMON PLC16.66%14 603
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.8.48%13 923
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC15.37%11 148