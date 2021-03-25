Taylor Wimpey : Couple complete our community in Kilmarnock

Date: Thursday 25 March 2021

The final chapter of our Walker's Grove development and the vision for our Altonhill masterplan in Kilmarnock was completed this month when customers Mark and Jennifer Taylor moved into their new home at the development.



Since the start of construction of the first phase of new homes in 2004 the masterplan has matured and evolved to deliver 728 new homes. The completion of the final development of 104 new homes represented the last phase of 17 years' continuous investment in the local area by Taylor Wimpey West Scotland.



As part of its commitment to the community, an agreement with East Ayrshire Council has also seen us make important contributions over the years which has provided for the upgrade of existing education and the creation of play facilities within the local area. The overall master plan at Altonhill has a large amount of amenity open space. A public park with a fully equipped play area catering for all age groups was completed recently, and a further equipped play area to the north is now open and being enjoyed by the local community.



Audrey Ross, Sales and Marketing Director adds: 'Our final development in the Altonhill area of Kilmarnock has created an impressive gateway to John Walker Drive, and it provides the final piece of the wider master plan that began 17 years' ago.



In that time, we've attracted hundreds of buyers like Mark and Jennifer to the local area, and we've seen families grow with us as they've moved up through the various phases of our developments.'



Our commitment to the wider Ayrshire area continues with our new development Willow Gardens in Kilwinning, as well as our two developments in Troon - Princess Gate and Queen's Court - where customers can choose from a range of new homes to suit their budget and lifestyle.'