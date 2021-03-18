Log in
Taylor Wimpey : Exeter family fall in love with green space at Riverside Walk

03/18/2021 | 04:46am EDT
Date: Wednesday 17 March 2021

A family who recently made the move from central Exeter to our Riverside Walk development in Countess Wear couldn't be happier with their decision to settle on the outskirts of the city.

Harry and Sophie Tombs moved to Riverside Walk in search of more space. With a new baby and a dog, the couple knew that a spacious house with a garden was what they were seeking. After visiting the development in Wear Barton Road, the couple settled on a three-bedroom Byford.

Harry and Sophie are both managers of businesses in Exeter Quay, so open space and cycle links into the city were key considerations for the couple. Riverside Walk has plenty of green space at the development and is close to Exeter's network of cycle paths, making it the perfect choice for a family that enjoys an active lifestyle.

Harry said: 'We're loving Riverside Walk and being in Countess Wear; we've always liked the area and it's an easy commute to work along the cycle path with great access to the Exe Estuary Trail. We've recently started our family and we also own a dog, so the green space that the development has is a huge plus; we're never stuck for walking routes.

'The development itself looks great, and brings a modern touch to an area with some older estates. We were looking for a three-bedroom house and wanted one that had good proportioned rooms. The whole downstairs area of the Byford is nice and spacious and the upstairs rooms are large enough to fit everything we need, but it still feels cosy.

'Overall, we're really pleased with our home. We wanted to know more about Taylor Wimpey after hearing so much about how much care and quality goes into the building process. From the very start of our buying journey we were impressed with how helpful the sales team were, they answered any questions we had and were helpful in making sure the move was stress-free.'

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 08:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
