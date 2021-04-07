Taylor Wimpey : Family fall in love with village living at Thornbury Green

Date: Tuesday 06 April 2021

A family who recently made the move from the suburbs of Oxford to our Thornbury Green development in Eynsham couldn't be happier with their decision to settle in the countryside.



Emma and Mark Regardsoe moved to Thornbury Green with their young son after deciding that they wanted to embrace a more rural way of life with excellent schooling, whilst remaining connected to central Oxford.



The family chose a Marford home, with four spacious double bedrooms as well as a large open plan living room and kitchen. They were impressed with how quickly they were able to move into their new home and start living the countryside lifestyle they'd dreamed of.



Emma said: 'We're enjoying living at Thornbury Green and being in Eynsham; it's a great village and feels like a perfect fit for us. In Eynsham, we do feel like a part of a wider community. One key factor in our move was being close to Bartholomew School which is rated 'Excellent' by Ofsted, but the stunning layout of the development is also a massive plus. It's so open and the mix of housetypes and styles at Thornbury Green give it a really unique feel.



'We're really pleased with our home. We were looking for a four-bedroom house and wanted one that had good proportioned rooms. The whole downstairs area has such a lovely flow to it and the upstairs rooms are large enough to fit everything we need, but it still feels cosy.'