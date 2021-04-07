Log in
Taylor Wimpey plc

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC

(TW.)
Taylor Wimpey : Family surprises children with dream home at Plumb Park

04/07/2021 | 07:12am EDT
Date: Tuesday 06 April 2021

A family who recently made the move from a rented property to our Plumb Park development in Exmouth decided to keep the move a secret from their children, surprising them with a brand new forever home after a normal day at school.

Brian and Magda moved to Plumb Park with their three young children in search of a space that they could truly call their own. After viewing the development's show home, the family fell in love with Plumb Park's characterful design, open space and close proximity to central Exmouth.

As an unforgettable surprise for their children, Brian and Magda decided to reserve the Knowle housetype and complete their purchasing journey in secret, allowing their children to find out the news with a treasure hunt that led them from their school, right into their brand new home.

Brian said: 'We wanted to give our children the surprise of a lifetime, a home to grow up in and create so many wonderful memories. We were all in love with the Knowle from the first time we visited and knew it was the perfect fit for us.

'To make the experience that bit more special, instead of telling our children that we were moving we started to gradually take our furniture out of our rented home, coming up with elaborate reasons as to why the house was getting emptier. We never once revealed our plans to move to Plumb Park!

'We set up a treasure hunt to give our children a trail towards the home, with the treasure itself being the key to the house. They were so overjoyed when they worked out what was going on and that the Knowle wasn't simply a home that we visited.

'Since then, it's been so wonderful settling into our new home and being part of the community at Plumb Park. From the very start of our buying journey we were impressed with how helpful the sales team were, we really couldn't have pulled off the surprise without the help and support of the team on site.'

