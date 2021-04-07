Taylor Wimpey : New books for Lincoln Night Light Cafe

Date: Wednesday 07 April 2021

People suffering poor mental health in Lincolnshire now have access to an increased amount of resources at a Lincoln Night Light Cafe following our donation of £500.



The Lincoln Night Light Cafe service hosts 'crisis cafes' in different churches across Lincoln every day of the week. The cafes are hosted by teams of trained volunteers who provide a warm welcome in a peaceful environment created to calm those who attend. We made the donation to Little Duck Books' community pledge which has provided a further 70 mindfulness, health and well-being books for people experiencing poor mental health.



Stacey Marriott, Crisis Cafe Coordinator at Acts Trust explained the importance of the cafes. She said: 'We at the Lincoln Night Light Crisis Cafe were delighted to receive the generous donation of books from Little Duck Books which Taylor Wimpey so kindly financed. It will be such an encouragement to our guests in the crisis cafes to have these mindfulness, health and well-being books to take home with them.'



Kayleigh Panton of Little Duck Books, who initiate community book pledges for groups and organisations such as Lincoln Night Light Cafe, said: 'The donation from Taylor Wimpey will make a real difference to the people using the Lincoln Night Light Cafe service and we are really thankful to them for taking part in our community book pledge.'



The Lincoln Night Light Café is a non-clinical, out of hours mental health support service commissioned by NHS England and staffed by trained volunteers, managed by local charity Acts Trust. They hold drop in sessions in various locations around the city each evening and provide telephone support to people who are in crisis. In these current times it is a vital resource for people living in Lincoln.