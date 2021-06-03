Log in
    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC

(TW.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taylor Wimpey : New riverside community is the perfect summer spot for first residents

06/03/2021 | 05:38am EDT
Date: Thursday 03 June 2021

We are breathing new life into the River Chelmer waterfront thanks to our latest Chelmsford city centre development.

The first residents, Priyanku Nandi and Rashmi Hariharan, moved into their five-bedroom house in January this year. They relocated from the Harold Wood suburb of Romford to get away from the bustle of London life.

Priyanku said: 'When we first visited Aspyre we loved the view of the River Chelmer flowing in front of the development. It felt very picturesque and we thought that the summer here would be fantastic. We were looking to get closer to nature and we found people kayaking and fishing, which was exactly what we wanted to see.'

Now that we are here we love the connection to the city centre on one side and a variety of pathways and cycle trails on the other. Everything is very close to the development. The railway station is within walking distance, we have found an excellent nursery not far away, and we love that we have loads of food delivery options and restaurants with a variety of different cuisines to tickle our tastebuds.'

The flexibility of the housing design at Aspyre has been a big help during the pandemic, with both Priyanka and Rashmi working from home and a toddler in the house at the same time.

Priyanka said: 'We both have our own office space and our little one has her own room with enough space for her toys. We've also converted storage spaces into built in wardrobes which has allowed us to use room space quite efficiently.

'The sales team Jayne and Wendy were superb. They were patient with us and even during the pandemic they kept us informed at all stages of our purchase. Once the lockdown has eased we will definitely invite them for a cup of tea or coffee in our new house.'

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 115 M 5 823 M 5 823 M
Net income 2021 539 M 763 M 763 M
Net cash 2021 591 M 836 M 836 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 4,83%
Capitalization 6 365 M 9 026 M 9 008 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 029
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Taylor Wimpey plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 208,50 GBX
Last Close Price 174,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director & Director
Irene M. Dorner Chairman
Jennie Daly Director & Group Operations Director
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC5.49%9 026
D.R. HORTON, INC.34.88%33 511
PULTEGROUP, INC.33.02%15 084
PERSIMMON PLC16.66%14 603
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.8.48%13 923
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC15.37%11 148