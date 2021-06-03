Taylor Wimpey : New riverside community is the perfect summer spot for first residents

Date: Thursday 03 June 2021

We are breathing new life into the River Chelmer waterfront thanks to our latest Chelmsford city centre development.

The first residents, Priyanku Nandi and Rashmi Hariharan, moved into their five-bedroom house in January this year. They relocated from the Harold Wood suburb of Romford to get away from the bustle of London life.

Priyanku said: 'When we first visited Aspyre we loved the view of the River Chelmer flowing in front of the development. It felt very picturesque and we thought that the summer here would be fantastic. We were looking to get closer to nature and we found people kayaking and fishing, which was exactly what we wanted to see.'

Now that we are here we love the connection to the city centre on one side and a variety of pathways and cycle trails on the other. Everything is very close to the development. The railway station is within walking distance, we have found an excellent nursery not far away, and we love that we have loads of food delivery options and restaurants with a variety of different cuisines to tickle our tastebuds.'

The flexibility of the housing design at Aspyre has been a big help during the pandemic, with both Priyanka and Rashmi working from home and a toddler in the house at the same time.

Priyanka said: 'We both have our own office space and our little one has her own room with enough space for her toys. We've also converted storage spaces into built in wardrobes which has allowed us to use room space quite efficiently.

'The sales team Jayne and Wendy were superb. They were patient with us and even during the pandemic they kept us informed at all stages of our purchase. Once the lockdown has eased we will definitely invite them for a cup of tea or coffee in our new house.'