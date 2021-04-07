Taylor Wimpey : School creates sensory room with our help

Date: Wednesday 07 April 2021

Pupils at Newton Leys Primary School who struggle to communicate with teachers or their classmates have a new sensory lodge to enjoy, thanks in part to our £500 donation.



The sensory lodge supports children across the school with a range of needs including autism, language delay and sensory processing difficulties by giving them a quiet, calm environment that will offer a variety of sensory experiences.



Pippa Villa, Headteacher at Newton Leys Primary School was thankful for Taylor Wimpey's contribution. She said: 'We have a number of children attending the school that have language communication difficulties with a number of these on the autistic spectrum. We have used the donation to buy equipment such as a multi-sensory light kit which is a wonderful resource that promotes active engagement and improves perceptual skills like tracking and scanning.



'We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for helping us to create a safe space where the children can go when life is getting too much for them.'



We have used the money raised on our Willow Lake development's fishing lake to support local community projects.



Andy Graves, our Sales Executive at the Willow Lake development in Newton Leys, said: 'We have a lake at the development and a number of years ago the idea was to restock the waters with fish which would entice people to visit and fish in the lake. We have been able to use the money raised at the lake to give back to the local community and I am just so happy we've been able to support the sensory lodge at Newton Leys Primary School.'