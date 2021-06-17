Taylor Wimpey : Stotfold Junior Football Club scores when England scores at Euro 2020

Date: Thursday 17 June 2021

We are donating £50 to Stotfold Junior Football Club for every goal scored by England at this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

The tournament begins on Friday 11th June with England playing Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in the group stage. Should the team advance to the final, they will play seven games in total.

Andy Bainbridge, Chairman of Stotfold Junior Football Club, said: 'We'd like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their generous offer and will be jumping that little bit higher every time England score a goal this summer. We have lots of plans for the club so any money raised will go towards improving the experience for the children that play here each week.'

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: 'We will be cheering on England at the Euros like everyone else in the country and will be donating £50 to Stotfold Junior Football Club every time England scores a goal.'



