Taylor Wimpey : We give local football team a kit makeover after lockdown

Date: Thursday 17 June 2021

Ashby United Community Football Club will have new kits when they next take to the field thanks to a donation by our North Midlands team.

Our team donated £500 to the junior football club as part of our commitment to supporting the community in which we build in.

Ashby United Community Football Club offers an inclusive approach to maximise engagement and participation across the whole town and surrounding area. The Ashby United Community Football Club Mavericks under 10's are a newly formed club and have 10 teams across various age groups. The club also plays in the Burton Junior Football League as well as competing in a number of 7-a-side games too.

Commenting on the support it has received, Leigh Godfrey, Team Coach for Ashby United Community Football Club Mavericks under 10's team, said: 'We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey and we can't thank them enough for their generous donation.

'It's been extremely difficult for us all during the lockdown, from being limited to funds on what we could put towards the club, to not being able to just get on the pitch and kick a ball with the team in general. On behalf of everyone at Ashby United Community Football Club, we'd just like to thank Taylor Wimpey for helping us get back into the swing of things.'

Carl Cooke, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: 'We are delighted to be able to support Ashby United Community Football Club under 10's team with funding towards the club's new kit. We understand it's been a difficult period for everyone and especially for local clubs in terms of being able to raise funds to keep going, so we're glad we could help give the players a fresh makeover for their return back onto the pitch this season.'