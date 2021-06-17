Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Taylor Wimpey plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC

(TW.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taylor Wimpey : We give local football team a kit makeover after lockdown

06/17/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: Thursday 17 June 2021

Ashby United Community Football Club will have new kits when they next take to the field thanks to a donation by our North Midlands team.

Our team donated £500 to the junior football club as part of our commitment to supporting the community in which we build in.

Ashby United Community Football Club offers an inclusive approach to maximise engagement and participation across the whole town and surrounding area. The Ashby United Community Football Club Mavericks under 10's are a newly formed club and have 10 teams across various age groups. The club also plays in the Burton Junior Football League as well as competing in a number of 7-a-side games too.

Commenting on the support it has received, Leigh Godfrey, Team Coach for Ashby United Community Football Club Mavericks under 10's team, said: 'We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey and we can't thank them enough for their generous donation.

'It's been extremely difficult for us all during the lockdown, from being limited to funds on what we could put towards the club, to not being able to just get on the pitch and kick a ball with the team in general. On behalf of everyone at Ashby United Community Football Club, we'd just like to thank Taylor Wimpey for helping us get back into the swing of things.'

Carl Cooke, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: 'We are delighted to be able to support Ashby United Community Football Club under 10's team with funding towards the club's new kit. We understand it's been a difficult period for everyone and especially for local clubs in terms of being able to raise funds to keep going, so we're glad we could help give the players a fresh makeover for their return back onto the pitch this season.'

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 16:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
12:34pTAYLOR WIMPEY  : Stotfold Junior Football Club scores when England scores at Eur..
PU
12:34pTAYLOR WIMPEY  : We give local football team a kit makeover after lockdown
PU
12:34pTAYLOR WIMPEY  : We help to build memorial wall at Burntwood school
PU
06/14TAYLOR WIMPEY  : Morgan Stanley Cuts Taylor Wimpey PT, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
06/10TAYLOR WIMPEY  : We are proud to support food bank in Ashford
PU
06/10TAYLOR WIMPEY  : Help to Buy gives Southend family their dream home
PU
06/10TAYLOR WIMPEY  : Musselburgh swimmers receive funding boost
PU
06/07TAYLOR WIMPEY  : Liberum Upgrades Taylor Wimpey To Buy From Hold
MT
06/07Banks and homebuilders lift FTSE 100; IWG slumps
RE
06/03TAYLOR WIMPEY  : ACCORD Hospice receives donation from our West Scotland team
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 120 M 5 734 M 5 734 M
Net income 2021 542 M 754 M 754 M
Net cash 2021 593 M 825 M 825 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 5,03%
Capitalization 6 110 M 8 514 M 8 505 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 029
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Taylor Wimpey plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 210,44 GBX
Last Close Price 167,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director & Director
Irene M. Dorner Chairman
Jennie Daly Director & Group Operations Director
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC1.27%8 617
D.R. HORTON, INC.26.71%31 481
PULTEGROUP, INC.23.19%13 969
PERSIMMON PLC11.49%13 879
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.6.71%13 822
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC9.52%10 524