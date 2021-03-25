Taylor Wimpey : We help Bridgetown Primary School expand interactive learning

Date: Thursday 25 March 2021

Bridgetown Primary School has been able to expand its interactive learning resources with the help of a generous donation from our Midlands team.



The school, which is located in Stratford Upon Avon and teaches pupils aged 4 to 11, used the donation to purchase a visualiser for each year group. Visualisers, which are similar to webcams can be connected to the classroom's interactive whiteboard, allowing teachers to show items and demonstrate tasks easily to the whole class.



Jane Tailby, Headteacher at Bridgetown Primary School, said: 'We are so pleased to have been able to purchase the visualisers for our students. Interactive learning is becoming more and more important and the visualisers allow teachers and pupils to learn more easily and more effectively. Our teachers will use them to demonstrate specific techniques and how to use certain tools but also to showcase some of the pupils' work to the rest of the class. I'd like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey for their kind donation and we look forward to putting the visualisers to good use.'



Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: 'We are always looking for ways to support the local communities around our developments and we are thrilled to have been able to help Bridgetown Primary School purchase these important learning tools.'