Taylor Wimpey : We help Heart of Kent Hospice continue its vital care

Date: Thursday 20 May 2021

We have donated £500 to Heart of Kent Hospice to help cover the costs of the charity's free of charge services to support people living with a terminal illness.

Based in Aylesford, Kent, Heart of Kent Hospice is currently caring for over 900 patients and their families. The charity provides emotional support, welfare and financial advice, as well as a variety of living well activities, peer-to-peer support groups and end-of-life care. Our donation will be put towards the increasing number of families that the Hospice is now supporting.

Head of Community Partnerships at Heart of Kent Hospice, Sarah Bowes, said: 'We are extremely grateful to Taylor Wimpey and we can't thank them enough for their support. It has been a challenging year and the support we offer is more important than ever. We heavily rely on voluntary donations and fundraising efforts from people in the local community and this money will make such a difference to the Hospice and those who need our services.'

Jason Stokes, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South East, said: 'Heart of Kent Hospice does amazing work in providing care to people in Kent with a terminal illness. We're committed to giving back to the communities in which we build and we were pleased to be able to offer this donation to a fantastic charity. We hope our donation goes some way to helping them to continue their vital services.'

Heart of Kent Hospice is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To find out more about the charity and the services it offers, click here.