Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Taylor Wimpey plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC

(TW.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taylor Wimpey : We help Heart of Kent Hospice continue its vital care

05/20/2021 | 05:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: Thursday 20 May 2021

We have donated £500 to Heart of Kent Hospice to help cover the costs of the charity's free of charge services to support people living with a terminal illness.

Based in Aylesford, Kent, Heart of Kent Hospice is currently caring for over 900 patients and their families. The charity provides emotional support, welfare and financial advice, as well as a variety of living well activities, peer-to-peer support groups and end-of-life care. Our donation will be put towards the increasing number of families that the Hospice is now supporting.

Head of Community Partnerships at Heart of Kent Hospice, Sarah Bowes, said: 'We are extremely grateful to Taylor Wimpey and we can't thank them enough for their support. It has been a challenging year and the support we offer is more important than ever. We heavily rely on voluntary donations and fundraising efforts from people in the local community and this money will make such a difference to the Hospice and those who need our services.'

Jason Stokes, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South East, said: 'Heart of Kent Hospice does amazing work in providing care to people in Kent with a terminal illness. We're committed to giving back to the communities in which we build and we were pleased to be able to offer this donation to a fantastic charity. We hope our donation goes some way to helping them to continue their vital services.'

Heart of Kent Hospice is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To find out more about the charity and the services it offers, click here.

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 09:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
05:34aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : We help Heart of Kent Hospice continue its vital care
PU
05/19TAYLOR WIMPEY  : Our sales executive lifts trophy at Go Kart championship race
PU
05/19TAYLOR WIMPEY  : First time buyers fall in love with Milton Keynes community
PU
05/19TAYLOR WIMPEY  : Regional campaign is launched to help support British bees
PU
05/19TAYLOR WIMPEY  : We help bring Reflective Garden to life
PU
05/19TAYLOR WIMPEY  : We offer support to Romsey Foodbank
PU
05/11TAYLOR WIMPEY  : First time buyers celebrate moving to Flying Fields development
PU
05/11TAYLOR WIMPEY  : We commit to ambitious climate and nature goals
PU
05/11TAYLOR WIMPEY  : We show thanks to NHS staff in Berkshire
PU
05/11TAYLOR WIMPEY  : Jefferies Raises Taylor Wimpey PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 115 M 5 811 M 5 811 M
Net income 2021 539 M 761 M 761 M
Net cash 2021 591 M 835 M 835 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 4,92%
Capitalization 6 255 M 8 856 M 8 835 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 029
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Taylor Wimpey plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 208,50 GBX
Last Close Price 171,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director & Director
Irene M. Dorner Chairman
Jennie Daly Director & Group Operations Director
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC3.68%8 856
D.R. HORTON, INC.33.84%32 916
PULTEGROUP, INC.30.17%14 616
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.8.17%14 170
PERSIMMON PLC10.08%13 757
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC12.03%10 807