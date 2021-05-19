Log in
Taylor Wimpey : We help bring Reflective Garden to life

05/19/2021 | 10:50am EDT
Date: Tuesday 18 May 2021

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties has provided a £250 donation to a group of students from the University of Chichester, enabling them to bring their final year project of creating a Reflective Garden at Chidham Parochial Primary School to life.

Stephanie Stewart, Hannah Blackman, Olivia Vickery and Lisa Sullivan are currently studying to be Primary School teachers and have been raising money for the project over a number of months. Their vision was to make Gabion benches for the garden, paint parts of it, add planters for herbs and install a sail shade to make it more inviting for students.

Chidham Parochial Primary School has benefitted from the Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties donation to help complete the garden as part of the homebuilder's community outreach programme.

Regarding the donation, the students commented: 'We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties for supporting us as this donation has enabled us to buy supplies and build a Reflective Garden perfect for the school.

'We thoroughly enjoyed the project and worked together to create a space that the school could be proud of. They were happy with the final outcome and it's been a brilliant initiative.'

Roz Wells, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, says: 'As part of our community outreach activity we look to identify and give multiple regular small donations to local causes in the communities close to our developments.

'We thought the Reflective Garden was a great idea and a project we could certainly get behind. We hope the school are pleased with the space and that their children benefit from this for years to come.'

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 14:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
