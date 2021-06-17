Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Taylor Wimpey plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC

(TW.)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Taylor Wimpey : We help to build memorial wall at Burntwood school

06/17/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
Date: Thursday 17 June 2021

Apprentices from our Midlands and West Midlands teams have helped to build a memorial wall at Chase Terrace Academy School in Burntwood.

Using the bricks donated from our nearby Fallows Heath development, students, staff, families and the wider Burntwood community were all invited to paint a brick. The designs on the bricks mark the time spent in lockdown and have been used to create a memorial wall, as a tribute to loved ones and the community.

Some of the year 11 students from Chase Terrace Academy got their hands dirty and worked alongside our apprentices to build the memorial wall, which now takes pride of place in the school's memorial garden.

Ms Mason, Head of Chase Terrace Academy, said: 'This has been a lovely wellbeing project for the school. We have been amazed by the response from our students, staff and families and inspired by their creative talents. It has been humbling to see such personal reflections from our students about what this past year has meant for them. The end result is a fantastic memorial wall, which sits proudly in our memorial garden, which commemorates this most challenging of years and celebrates the resilience and achievements of our school and community'.

Bernard Wale, Apprenticeship Manager at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said: 'We were delighted to be able to work with Chase Terrace Academy on this special project, especially as the past year has been challenging for many of the local families and schools, so this was a great way to bring everyone together.'

Michelle Reid, Apprenticeship Manager at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, added: 'By getting some of our apprentices involved, we were able to support the school with its recent careers focus and demonstrate to the students what it's like working in the construction industry and how we can offer more opportunities to young people looking to begin their careers.'


Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 16:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
