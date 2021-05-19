Taylor Wimpey : We offer support to Romsey Foodbank

Date: Tuesday 18 May 2021

Romsey Foodbank has received a £250 donation from Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, to aid its continued effort of providing food to vulnerable people - who are relying on its service now more than ever due to the pandemic.

Located in the Freedom Centre on the Romsey Industrial estate, Romsey Foodbank provides seven days of nutritionally balanced emergency food to people in crisis who have been referred.

Supported by the Trussell Trust as part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, Romsey Foodbank works to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Reaching out to offer its support, Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties has provided a £250 donation to the charity, which will help with ongoing support for the Foodbank as they assess the needs within the community in the coming months.

'The number of people needing food support has increased due to the pandemic, and with 90% of our donations being provided by members of the public, it's important we receive support from businesses during this time to help us plan ahead and make sure we can support the local community in the longer term' said Jo Topley, Manager of Romsey Foodbank.

Jo continued: 'We'd like to say a big thank you to Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties for providing us with this donation, which will help to ensure we can support local people through this difficult time.'

Roz Wells, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: 'As a leading homebuilder, it's important we engage with the communities that surround our developments and aid them in their endeavour to make the area a better place.

'We're delighted to have provided a donation to Romsey foodbank, which has faced a lot of pressure to maintain its service during the pandemic and is doing an amazing job at helping those in need.'