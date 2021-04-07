Log in
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC

Taylor Wimpey : Why choose a new build home at Ridgewood Place

04/07/2021 | 07:14am EDT
Date: Tuesday 06 April 2021

Ridgewood Place is shaping up to be an exciting community with many residents already settled into their new homes. Many of our customers have chosen to move to the development because they wanted to buy a new build rather than a second hand home.

We spoke to Elissa and Giles, residents at Ridgewood Place, to ask what drew them to a new build. The couple were impressed with the modern, and spacious layout of their Alton G house type. Elissa said: 'We wanted a home where we can grow as a family and the Alton G was perfect for us. The biggest selling point was the large master bedroom on the top floor; it's such a hidden gem. All of the rooms are spacious and airy and the large kitchen-diner means we have plenty of space to entertain.'

Elissa and Giles were also able to choose their flooring and kitchen options to make their new home exactly as they wanted it. Unlike many second hand properties, a new build home is a blank canvas, ready for our customers to decorate and put their own stamp on. Charmayne and Ryan, residents at our Stamford Gate development, tell us all about the inspiration for decorating their home here.

As well as that, a new build means no need for DIY. Chris and Laura decided to move to a new home at our Hastings Manor development after years of living in older Victorian properties. Keen to stop spending weekends doing jobs around the house, they are now enjoying more quality time with their family. You can find out about Chris and Laura's story here.

There are many other benefits of buying a new build home, including savings on energy bills and a 10 year warranty from the NHBC. For more information on these and other reasons to consider buying new, visit our guide.

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 11:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
