    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC

(TW.)
02/04 11:37:59 am
149 GBX   -2.23%
02:21aTaylor Wimpey Hires Group Operations Director as CEO
MT
02/01Berenberg Maintains Taylor Wimpey At Buy, Lifts PT
MT
01/31Taylor Wimpey plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey appoints Jennie Daly as CEO

02/07/2022 | 02:24am EST
FILE PHOTO: A construction worker casts a shadow as he works on a Taylor Wimpey housing estate in Aylesbury

(Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey Plc said on Monday it has appointed insider Jennie Daly as the British homebuilder's chief executive officer after incumbent Pete Redfern announced his decision last December to step down from the role.

Daly's appointment would become effective after the conclusion of the annual general meeting on April 26, the company said.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 283 M 5 803 M 5 803 M
Net income 2021 538 M 729 M 729 M
Net cash 2021 798 M 1 081 M 1 081 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 5,69%
Capitalization 5 436 M 7 364 M 7 364 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 5 384
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 149,35 GBX
Average target price 214,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director & Director
Irene Mitchell Dorner Chairman
Jennie Daly Director & Group Operations Director
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC-14.90%7 364
D.R. HORTON, INC.-22.53%29 773
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-5.67%13 636
PULTEGROUP, INC.-14.73%12 340
PERSIMMON PLC-17.33%10 207
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-18.05%8 481