Taysha Gene Therapies : View Presentation - Day 1

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward- looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Risks regarding our business are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future events, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
This presentation includes statistical and other industry and market data that we obtained from industry publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties as well as our own estimates of potential market opportunities. All of the market data used in this prospectus involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data. Industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies generally indicate that their information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, although they do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information. Our estimates of the potential market opportunities for our product candidates include several key assumptions based on our industry knowledge, industry publications, third-party research and other surveys, which may be based on a small sample size and may fail to accurately reflect market opportunities. While we believe that our internal assumptions are reasonable, no independent source has verified such assumptions.
2
Introductions &
Company Overview
RA Session II
President, Founder & CEO
3
Unparalleled gene therapy pipeline focused exclusively on monogenic CNS disorders
PROGRAM
INDICATION
DISCOVERY
PRECLINICAL
PHASE 1/2
Pivotal
GLOBAL COMM. RIGHTS
NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES
TSHA-120
GRT
Giant Axonal Neuropathy
Regulatory guidance YE 2021
TSHA-101
GRT
GM2 Gangliosidosis
Currently open CTA
TSHA-118
GRT
CLN1 Disease
Currently open IND
TSHA-119
GRT
GM2 AB Variant
TSHA-104
GRT
SURF1-Associated Leigh Syndrome
IND/CTA submission 2H 2021
TSHA-112
miRNA
APBD
TSHA-111-LAFORINmiRNA
Lafora Disease
TSHA-111-MALIN
miRNA
Lafora Disease
TSHA-113
miRNA
Tauopathies
TSHA-115
miRNA
GSDs
Undisclosed
GRT/shRNA
Undisclosed
Undisclosed
GRT
Undisclosed
NEURODEVELOPMENTAL DISORDERS
TSHA-102
Regulated GRT
Rett Syndrome
IND/CTA submission 2H 2021
TSHA-106
shRNA
Angelman Syndrome
TSHA-114
GRT
Fragile X Syndrome
TSHA-116
shRNA
Prader-Willi Syndrome
TSHA-117
Regulated GRT
FOXG1 Syndrome
TSHA-107
GRT
Autism Spectrum Disorder
TSHA-108
GRT
Inborn Error of Metabolism
TSHA-109
GRT
Inherited Metabolism Disorder
Undisclosed
GRT
Undisclosed
Undisclosed mini-gene Undisclosed
GENETIC EPILEPSY
TSHA-103
GRT
SLC6A1 Haploinsufficiency Disorder
TSHA-105
GRT
SLC13A5 Deficiency
TSHA-110
mini-gene
KCNQ2
Undisclosed
mini-gene
Undisclosed
GRT: Gene replacement therapy miRNA: microRNA shRNA: short hairpin RNA
4
Genetic Epilepsy
Our three distinct franchises have the potential to address over 500,000+ patients (US+EU)
500,000
Estimated Patient Population (US + EU)
KCNQ2
37,000
Neurodevelopmental
SLC6A1
17,000
Additional
Programs2 SLC13A5
200,000
1,900
Fragile X
syndrome
100,000
Neurodegenerative
Angelman
Syndrome
Alzheimer's
55,000
Prader-
~14M
Willi
40,000
Rett
syndrome
25,000
FOXG1
20,000
Tauopathies
GSDs
20,000
(MAPT-FTD,
PSP, CBD)
APBD 13,000
GAN
10,000
GM2,
Lafora
CLN1
2,400
GM2 AB variant
900
SURF1
700
300-400
650
1Tauopathies only include MAPT-FTD, PSP, CBD
5
2Additional programs include TSHA-107,TSHA-108, and TSHA-109
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 17:55:06 UTC.