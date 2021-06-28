Log in
    TSHA   US8776191061

TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES, INC.

(TSHA)
Taysha Gene Therapies : View Presentation - Day 1

06/28/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
Bringing New Cures to Life

RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT DAY

DAY 1 - June 28, 2021 | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT

Legal disclosure

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward- looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Risks regarding our business are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future events, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

This presentation includes statistical and other industry and market data that we obtained from industry publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties as well as our own estimates of potential market opportunities. All of the market data used in this prospectus involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data. Industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies generally indicate that their information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, although they do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information. Our estimates of the potential market opportunities for our product candidates include several key assumptions based on our industry knowledge, industry publications, third-party research and other surveys, which may be based on a small sample size and may fail to accurately reflect market opportunities. While we believe that our internal assumptions are reasonable, no independent source has verified such assumptions.

2

Introductions &

Company Overview

RA Session II

President, Founder & CEO

3

Unparalleled gene therapy pipeline focused exclusively on monogenic CNS disorders

PROGRAM

INDICATION

DISCOVERY

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1/2

Pivotal

GLOBAL COMM. RIGHTS

NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES

TSHA-120

GRT

Giant Axonal Neuropathy

Regulatory guidance YE 2021

TSHA-101

GRT

GM2 Gangliosidosis

Currently open CTA

TSHA-118

GRT

CLN1 Disease

Currently open IND

TSHA-119

GRT

GM2 AB Variant

TSHA-104

GRT

SURF1-Associated Leigh Syndrome

IND/CTA submission 2H 2021

TSHA-112

miRNA

APBD

TSHA-111-LAFORINmiRNA

Lafora Disease

TSHA-111-MALIN

miRNA

Lafora Disease

TSHA-113

miRNA

Tauopathies

TSHA-115

miRNA

GSDs

Undisclosed

GRT/shRNA

Undisclosed

Undisclosed

GRT

Undisclosed

NEURODEVELOPMENTAL DISORDERS

TSHA-102

Regulated GRT

Rett Syndrome

IND/CTA submission 2H 2021

TSHA-106

shRNA

Angelman Syndrome

TSHA-114

GRT

Fragile X Syndrome

TSHA-116

shRNA

Prader-Willi Syndrome

TSHA-117

Regulated GRT

FOXG1 Syndrome

TSHA-107

GRT

Autism Spectrum Disorder

TSHA-108

GRT

Inborn Error of Metabolism

TSHA-109

GRT

Inherited Metabolism Disorder

Undisclosed

GRT

Undisclosed

Undisclosed mini-gene Undisclosed

GENETIC EPILEPSY

TSHA-103

GRT

SLC6A1 Haploinsufficiency Disorder

TSHA-105

GRT

SLC13A5 Deficiency

TSHA-110

mini-gene

KCNQ2

Undisclosed

mini-gene

Undisclosed

GRT: Gene replacement therapy miRNA: microRNA shRNA: short hairpin RNA

4

Genetic Epilepsy

Our three distinct franchises have the potential to address over 500,000+ patients (US+EU)

500,000

Estimated Patient Population (US + EU)

KCNQ2

37,000

Neurodevelopmental

SLC6A1

17,000

Additional

Programs2 SLC13A5

200,000

1,900

Fragile X

syndrome

100,000

Neurodegenerative

Angelman

Syndrome

Alzheimer's

55,000

Prader-

~14M

Willi

40,000

Rett

syndrome

25,000

FOXG1

20,000

Tauopathies

GSDs

20,000

(MAPT-FTD,

PSP, CBD)

APBD 13,000

GAN

10,000

GM2,

Lafora

CLN1

2,400

GM2 AB variant

900

SURF1

700

300-400

650

1Tauopathies only include MAPT-FTD, PSP, CBD

5

2Additional programs include TSHA-107,TSHA-108, and TSHA-109

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 17:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
