    TSHA   US8776191061

TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES, INC.

(TSHA)
Taysha Gene Therapies : to Participate in Upcoming July Investor Healthcare Conference

07/08/2021 | 07:03am EDT
William Blair Biotech Focus Conference on July 15, 2021 at 11:00 am ET

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced its participation in a virtual fireside chat for the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021.

Conference's Details:

 

Event:

William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

Date:

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Time:

11:00 am ET

Format:

Fireside chat

Participants:

RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO

 

Dr. Suyash Prasad, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D

 

Kamran Alam, Chief Financial Officer

A live webcast of this conference will be available in the “Events & Media” section of the Taysha corporate website at https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the website for 60 days.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -130 M - -
Net cash 2021 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 708 M 708 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 57,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 18,66 $
Average target price 46,23 $
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. A. Session President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kamran Alam Chief Financial Officer
Sean P. Nolan Chairman
Suyash Prasad Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Fred Porter Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES, INC.-29.69%910
MODERNA, INC.112.41%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG19.41%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.41.73%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-25.77%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-14.51%28 525