Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSHA   US8776191061

TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES, INC.

(TSHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taysha Gene Therapies : to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on TSHA-106 for the Treatment of Angelman Syndrome

10/12/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Virtual event on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET will provide an overview of Angelman syndrome, natural history data, gene therapy treatment mechanisms and Taysha’s clinical development strategy

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on TSHA-106 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.

The event will feature a presentation from KOL Ben Philpot, Ph.D., Associate Director of the UNC Neuroscience Center at UNC-Chapel Hill, who will discuss the gene replacement approach to treating patients with Angelman syndrome, a genetic condition that affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and learning disabilities.

The event will also feature presentations from:

  • Kimberly Goodspeed, M.D., Assistant Professor in the Departments of Pediatrics, Neurology, and Psychology at UT Southwestern, who will provide an overview of Angelman syndrome
  • Allyson Berent DVM, Dipl. ACVIM, Chief Science Officer for the Foundation for Angelman Therapeutics, Director of the Angelman Syndrome Biomarker and Outcome Measure Consortium and Co-Director of the International Angelman Syndrome Research Council, who will discuss the natural history of the disease and the burden of disease as well as provide a patient and caregiver perspective
  • Ryan Butler, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at UT Southwestern, who will discuss the vectorized knockdown of UBE3A-ATS approach to treating Angelman syndrome
  • Suyash Prasad, MBBS, M.Sc., MRCP, MRCPCH, FFPM, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D of Taysha, who will review the clinical development strategy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome

To register for the investor day, please click here. A live video webcast will be available in the "Events & Media" section of the Taysha corporate website. An archived version of the event will be available on the website for 60 days.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES, INC.
04:30pTAYSHA GENE THERAPIES : to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on TSHA-106 for the Treatment o..
BU
10/06Health Care Stocks Trade Lower Premarket Wednesday
MT
10/06Top Premarket Decliners
MT
10/06TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES : Files for Up to $350 Million Mixed Securities Shelf
MT
10/05Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday
MT
10/05TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES : Announces Exclusive Option from UTSW to License Worldwide Rights t..
PU
10/05TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES : Partners With UT Southwestern, Licenses Gene Therapy Program
MT
10/05TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/05TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES : Announces Exclusive Option from UTSW to License Worldwide Rights t..
BU
10/05Taysha Announces Exclusive Option from UTSW to License Worldwide Rights to Clinical-Sta..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -156 M - -
Net cash 2021 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 706 M 706 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,40 $
Average target price 44,91 $
Spread / Average Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. A. Session President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kamran Alam Chief Financial Officer
Sean P. Nolan Chairman
Suyash Prasad Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Fred Porter Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES, INC.-30.67%706
MODERNA, INC.192.05%123 152
LONZA GROUP AG22.19%55 707
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.11%46 041
SEAGEN INC.-7.42%29 501
CELLTRION, INC.-40.25%25 582