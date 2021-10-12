Taysha Gene Therapies : to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on TSHA-106 for the Treatment of Angelman Syndrome

Virtual event on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET will provide an overview of Angelman syndrome, natural history data, gene therapy treatment mechanisms and Taysha’s clinical development strategy

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on TSHA-106 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.

The event will feature a presentation from KOL Ben Philpot, Ph.D., Associate Director of the UNC Neuroscience Center at UNC-Chapel Hill, who will discuss the gene replacement approach to treating patients with Angelman syndrome, a genetic condition that affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and learning disabilities.

The event will also feature presentations from:

Kimberly Goodspeed, M.D., Assistant Professor in the Departments of Pediatrics, Neurology, and Psychology at UT Southwestern, who will provide an overview of Angelman syndrome

Allyson Berent DVM, Dipl. ACVIM, Chief Science Officer for the Foundation for Angelman Therapeutics, Director of the Angelman Syndrome Biomarker and Outcome Measure Consortium and Co-Director of the International Angelman Syndrome Research Council, who will discuss the natural history of the disease and the burden of disease as well as provide a patient and caregiver perspective

Ryan Butler, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at UT Southwestern, who will discuss the vectorized knockdown of UBE3A-ATS approach to treating Angelman syndrome

Suyash Prasad, MBBS, M.Sc., MRCP, MRCPCH, FFPM, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D of Taysha, who will review the clinical development strategy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome

To register for the investor day, please click here. A live video webcast will be available in the "Events & Media" section of the Taysha corporate website. An archived version of the event will be available on the website for 60 days.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

