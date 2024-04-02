April 1st, 2024
Company Name TAZMO CO.,LTD.
Name of Yasuyuki Sato
Representative President and Representative Director
(Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Code 6266)
Contact
Hisao Yoshikuni
President and Representative Director
Telephone
086-239-5000
Number
(Correction / Correction of Numerical Data)
Notice regarding correction of errors in Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal
Year Ended December 31, 2023
[Based on Japanese GAAP]
We hereby announce that there have been corrections to the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)" released on February 13, 2024.
The corrections are indicated with an underline.
1. Reason of Correction
After the release of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2023 [Based on Japanese GAAP] ", we found errors in the items listed in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and the amounts for the current period (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023) thereof, and we corrected such errors as follows.
The corrections have no impact on the consolidated balance sheets, consolidated statements of income, or consolidated statements of changes in net assets.
2. Contents of correction
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 [Based on Japanese GAAP] [Summary]
(Before correction)
Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 1.2023 (January 1, 2023-December 31, 2023) (3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Year ended December 31, 2023
Year ended December 31, 2022
Millions of yen
(261) (1,513)
Millions of yen
(1,392)
(669)
Millions of yen 3,725 4,098
Millions of yen 6,771 5,024
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 [Based on Japanese GAAP] Consolidated Financial Statements and significant notes thereto
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Before correction)
Consolidated statements of cash flows
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes Depreciation
Gain on sale of non-current assets
Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses Increase (decrease) in provision for product warranties
Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
Increase (decrease) in provision for share awards
Increase (decrease) in provision for share awards for directors (and other officers) Interest and dividend income
Interest expenses
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
3,203,878 698,880 (64,999)
-
4,576 76,807 3,288
3,952
8,341
49,253
30,876
(13,834) 31,693 (214,984)
3,549,630 757,467 (11,556)
335,030
221 10,384 153,025
4,002
1,925
71,536
(122,187)
(51,637) 60,926 (128,878)
Share issuance costs
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables Decrease (increase) in inventories Decrease (increase) in other current assets Increase (decrease) in trade payables
12,511
530,516
(6,415,724)
(868,722)
1,542,114
543
(1,940,880)
(4,023,645)
(65,255)
36,906
Increase (Decrease) Contract Liabilities Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
228,775 187,397
12 (12,478)
1,506,403
(25,657)
38,378 180,113
Other, net
(37,101)
229,012
Subtotal
(1,014,968)
565,809
Interest and dividends received Interest paid
Income taxes paid
13,837 (33,112) (479,444)
51,912 (59,300) (819,561)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(1,513,688)
(261,138)
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2023
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments into time deposits
-
(20,393)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
190,942
-
Purchase of investment securities
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(122) 65,000
(124)
29,161 (1,355,453)
(809,117)
Purchase of intangible assets Other, net
(116,976)
322
(41,039) (4,968)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(669,951)
(1,392,816)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
Proceeds from long-term borrowings Repayments of long-term borrowings Redemption of bonds
Proceeds from issuance of shares Payments for issuance of shares Repayments of lease liabilities
1,700,000
3,000,000
(1,601,549)
(300,000)
1,530,155 -
(8,749)
500,000
5,200,000
(2,110,644)
- -
(543)
(4,336)
Dividends paid
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Purchase of treasury shares
Proceeds from sale of treasury shares
(216,298)
(5,390)
(48)
-
(311,005)
(5,390)
(186) 7,686
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
4,098,119
3,275,581
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
128,629
125,113
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,043,109
1,746,739
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,981,549
5,024,659
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
5,024,659
6,771,398
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Year Ended December 31, 2023
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Company name:
TAZMO CO.,LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
6266 URLhttps://www.tazmo.co.jp/ja/ir/index.html
YASUYUKI SATO
HISAO YOSHIKUNI
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
March 27, 2024
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
March 28, 2024
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
March 28, 2024
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results meeting:
Yes (for analysts)
Representative:
Inquiries:Representative Director Manager for General Affairs Department ,General Maneger of Administration Division
TEL 086-239-5000
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
February 13, 2024
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Year ended December 31, 2023
Year ended December 31, 2022
Millions of yen 28,161 24,356
% 15.6 10.7
Millions of yen 3,654 2,806
% 30.2 34.1
Millions of yen 3,890 3,138
% 23.9 41.5
Millions of yen 2,356 2,263
% 4.1 29.4
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Profit attributable to owners of parent/equity
Ordinary profit/total assets
Operating profit/net sales
Year ended December 31, 2023
Year ended December 31, 2022
Yen 161.34 162.09
Yen - -
% 12.7 14.8
% 9.0 9.1
% 13.0 11.5
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of December 31, 2023
As of December 31, 2022
Millions of yen 47,428 39,397
Millions of yen 20,095 17,549
% 41.7 43.9
Yen 1,350.22 1,188.12
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Year ended December 31, 2023
Year ended December 31, 2022
Millions of yen
(350) (1,513)
Millions of yen
(1,258)
(669)
Millions of yen 3,211 4,098
Millions of yen 6,771 5,024
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash dividends (Total)
Dividend payout ratio (Consolidated)
Ratio of dividends to net assets (Consolidated)
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Year ended December 31, 2022
Year ended December 31, 2023
Yen - -
Yen 0.00 0.00
Yen - -
Yen 21.00 24.00
Yen 21.00 24.00
Millions of yen 311 356
% 13.0 14.9
% 1.8 1.8
Year ending December 31, 2024 (Forecast)
-
0.00
-
30.00
30.00
14.3
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024 (from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Earnings per share
Six months ending
June 30, 2024
Full year
Millions of yen
16,865 36,000
% 61.6
27.8
Millions of yen
2,110 4,600
% 291.0
25.9
Millions of yen
2,090 4,500
% 195.7
15.7
Millions of yen
1,455 3,060
% 960.3
29.8
Yen 99.67 209.48
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2023
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
Changes in accounting estimates:
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No No No No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2023
14,836,691 shares
As of December 31, 2022
14,813,300 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2023
196,237 shares
As of December 31, 2022
264,282 shares
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended December 31, 2023
14,607,537 shares
Year ended December 31, 2022
13,963,523 shares
Consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
5,141,311
6,899,779
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
4,496,041
5,674,454
Electronically operatingrecordedmonetaryclaims
-
1,869,262
2,712,839
Merchandise and finished goods
62,670
46,169
Work in process
13,032,935
17,012,488
Raw materials and supplies
4,888,049
5,115,312
Other
2,415,311
1,959,636
Total current assets
31,905,581
39,420,680
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
7,998,159
8,361,060
Accumulated depreciation
(4,380,328)
(4,595,183)
Buildings and structures, net
3,617,831
3,765,877
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
3,449,937
3,622,892
Accumulated depreciation
(2,658,801)
(2,496,359)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
791,135
1,126,533
Tools, furniture and fixtures
1,265,101
1,276,914
Accumulated depreciation
(961,705)
(1,074,104)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
303,396
202,810
Land
1,291,426
1,288,477
Leased assets
34,648
34,648
Accumulated depreciation
(25,281)
(31,393)
Leased assets, net
9,366
3,254
Construction in progress
228,147
315,546
Other
165,283
337,098
Accumulated depreciation
(138,802)
(31,860)
Other, net
26,481
305,238
Total property, plant and equipment
6,267,785
7,007,738
Intangible assets
Software
138,991
106,467
Other
59,184
51,307
Total intangible assets
198,175
157,774
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
401,948
66,921
Deferred tax assets
212,650
359,900
Other
415,450
420,639
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4,576)
(4,797)
Total investments and other assets
1,025,472
842,665
Total non-current assets
7,491,434
8,008,177
Total assets
39,397,015
47,428,858
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
1,725,959
2,098,819
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
4,350,479
4,097,812
Short-term borrowings
5,279,474
6,436,717
Lease liabilities
8,666
4,153
Accounts payable - other
1,585,551
1,472,832
Income taxes payable
505,697
1,023,245
Contract liabilities
3,691,848
5,246,027
Provision for bonuses
318,104
328,488
Provision for product warranties
301,542
454,568
Provision for share awards
5,751
6,869
Liability related to paid transactions
577,364
-
Other
112,925
210,827
Total current liabilities
18,463,365
21,380,362
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
2,643,216
5,075,329
Lease liabilities
10,267
6,422
Deferred tax liabilities
25,618
17,038
Provision for share awards
251,593
284,299
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
Provision for share awards for directors (and other officers)
21,177 122,187
25,179
-
Retirement benefit liability
66,417
68,343
Asset retirement obligations
171,580
187,778
Other
72,329
288,301
Total non-current liabilities
3,384,387
5,952,693
Total liabilities
21,847,753
27,333,055
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
3,495,400
3,556,896
Capital surplus
3,430,855
3,415,301
Retained earnings
10,151,848
12,197,637
Treasury shares
(434,156)
(311,894)
Total shareholders' equity
16,643,947
18,857,940
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation securitiesdifferenceonavailable-for-sale
150
30
Foreign currency translation adjustment
641,870
909,862
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
642,020
909,892
Non-controlling interests
263,294
327,969
Total net assets
17,549,262
20,095,803
Total liabilities and net assets
39,397,015
47,428,858
