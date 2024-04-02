April 1st, 2024

Company Name TAZMO CO.,LTD.

Name of Yasuyuki Sato

Representative President and Representative Director

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Code 6266)

Contact

Hisao Yoshikuni

President and Representative Director

Telephone

086-239-5000

Number

(Correction / Correction of Numerical Data)

Notice regarding correction of errors in Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal

Year Ended December 31, 2023

[Based on Japanese GAAP]

We hereby announce that there have been corrections to the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)" released on February 13, 2024.

The corrections are indicated with an underline.

  • 1. Reason of Correction

    After the release of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2023 [Based on Japanese GAAP] ", we found errors in the items listed in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and the amounts for the current period (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023) thereof, and we corrected such errors as follows.

    The corrections have no impact on the consolidated balance sheets, consolidated statements of income, or consolidated statements of changes in net assets.

  • 2. Contents of correction

    Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 [Based on Japanese GAAP] [Summary]

(Before correction)

Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 1.2023 (January 1, 2023-December 31, 2023) (3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Year ended December 31, 2023

Year ended December 31, 2022

Millions of yen

(261) (1,513)

Millions of yen

(1,392)

(669)

Millions of yen 3,725 4,098

Millions of yen 6,771 5,024

(After correction)

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Year ended December 31, 2023

Year ended December 31, 2022

Millions of yen

(350) (1,513)

Millions of yen

(1,258)

(669)

Millions of yen 3,211 4,098

Millions of yen 6,771 5,024

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 [Based on Japanese GAAP] Consolidated Financial Statements and significant notes thereto

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Before correction)

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes Depreciation

Gain on sale of non-current assets

Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses Increase (decrease) in provision for product warranties

Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

Increase (decrease) in provision for share awards

Increase (decrease) in provision for share awards for directors (and other officers) Interest and dividend income

Interest expenses

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

3,203,878 698,880 (64,999)

-

4,576 76,807 3,288

3,952

8,341

49,253

30,876

(13,834) 31,693 (214,984)

3,549,630 757,467 (11,556)

335,030

221 10,384 153,025

4,002

1,925

71,536

(122,187)

(51,637) 60,926 (128,878)

Share issuance costs

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables Decrease (increase) in inventories Decrease (increase) in other current assets Increase (decrease) in trade payables

12,511

530,516

(6,415,724)

(868,722)

1,542,114

543

(1,940,880)

(4,023,645)

(65,255)

36,906

Increase (Decrease) Contract Liabilities Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

228,775 187,397

12 (12,478)

1,506,403

(25,657)

38,378 180,113

Other, net

(37,101)

229,012

Subtotal

(1,014,968)

565,809

Interest and dividends received Interest paid

Income taxes paid

13,837 (33,112) (479,444)

51,912 (59,300) (819,561)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(1,513,688)

(261,138)

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2023

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

-

(20,393)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

190,942

-

Purchase of investment securities

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(122) 65,000

(124)

29,161 (1,355,453)

(809,117)

Purchase of intangible assets Other, net

(116,976)

322

(41,039) (4,968)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(669,951)

(1,392,816)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

Proceeds from long-term borrowings Repayments of long-term borrowings Redemption of bonds

Proceeds from issuance of shares Payments for issuance of shares Repayments of lease liabilities

1,700,000

3,000,000

(1,601,549)

(300,000)

1,530,155 -

(8,749)

500,000

5,200,000

(2,110,644)

- -

(543)

(4,336)

Dividends paid

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Purchase of treasury shares

Proceeds from sale of treasury shares

(216,298)

(5,390)

(48)

-

(311,005)

(5,390)

(186) 7,686

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

4,098,119

3,275,581

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

128,629

125,113

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,043,109

1,746,739

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,981,549

5,024,659

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5,024,659

6,771,398

(After correction)

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes Depreciation

Gain on sale of non-current assets

Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses Increase (decrease) in provision for product warranties

Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

Increase (decrease) in provision for share awards

Increase (decrease) in provision for share awards for directors (and other officers) Interest and dividend income

Interest expenses

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

3,203,878 698,880 (64,999)

-

4,576 76,807 3,288

3,952

8,341

49,253

30,876

(13,834) 31,693 (214,984)

3,549,630 757,467 (11,556)

335,030

221 10,384 153,025

4,002

1,925

71,536

(122,187)

(51,637) 60,926 (33,235)

Share issuance costs

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables Decrease (increase) in inventories Decrease (increase) in other current assets Increase (decrease) in trade payables

12,511

530,516

(6,415,724)

(868,722)

1,542,114

543

(1,940,880)

(4,023,645)

(65,255)

37,269

Increase (Decrease) Contract Liabilities Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

228,775 187,397

12 (12,478)

1,506,403

(25,657)

38,378 143,367

Other, net

(37,101)

80,771

Subtotal

(1,014,968)

476,830

Interest and dividends received Interest paid

Income taxes paid

13,837 (33,112) (479,444)

51,912 (59,300) (819,561)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(1,513,688)

(350,117)

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2023

Cash flows from investing activities

Net decrease (increase) in time deposits

190,942

(20,393)

Purchase of investment securities

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(122) 65,000

(124)

39,708 (1,233,065)

(809,117)

Purchase of intangible assets Other, net

(116,976)

322

(41,039) (3,389)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(669,951)

(1,258,303)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

Proceeds from long-term borrowings Repayments of long-term borrowings Redemption of bonds

Proceeds from issuance of shares Payments for issuance of shares Repayments of lease liabilities

1,700,000

3,000,000

(1,601,549)

(300,000)

1,530,155 -

(8,749)

500,000

5,200,000

(2,110,644)

- -

(543)

(67,946)

Dividends paid

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Purchase of treasury shares

Proceeds from sale of treasury shares

(216,298)

(5,390)

(48)

-

(311,005)

(5,390)

(186) 7,686

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

4,098,119

3,211,971

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

128,629

143,188

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,043,109

1,746,739

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,981,549

5,024,659

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5,024,659

6,771,398

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

TAZMO CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6266 URLhttps://www.tazmo.co.jp/ja/ir/index.html

YASUYUKI SATO

HISAO YOSHIKUNI

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

March 27, 2024

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

March 28, 2024

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

March 28, 2024

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes (for analysts)

Representative:

Inquiries:Representative Director Manager for General Affairs Department ,General Maneger of Administration Division

TEL 086-239-5000

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results

February 13, 2024

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Year ended December 31, 2023

Year ended December 31, 2022

Millions of yen 28,161 24,356

% 15.6 10.7

Millions of yen 3,654 2,806

% 30.2 34.1

Millions of yen 3,890 3,138

% 23.9 41.5

Millions of yen 2,356 2,263

% 4.1 29.4

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Profit attributable to owners of parent/equity

Ordinary profit/total assets

Operating profit/net sales

Year ended December 31, 2023

Year ended December 31, 2022

Yen 161.34 162.09

Yen - -

% 12.7 14.8

% 9.0 9.1

% 13.0 11.5

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of December 31, 2023

As of December 31, 2022

Millions of yen 47,428 39,397

Millions of yen 20,095 17,549

% 41.7 43.9

Yen 1,350.22 1,188.12

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Year ended December 31, 2023

Year ended December 31, 2022

Millions of yen

(350) (1,513)

Millions of yen

(1,258)

(669)

Millions of yen 3,211 4,098

Millions of yen 6,771 5,024

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash dividends (Total)

Dividend payout ratio (Consolidated)

Ratio of dividends to net assets (Consolidated)

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Year ended December 31, 2022

Year ended December 31, 2023

Yen - -

Yen 0.00 0.00

Yen - -

Yen 21.00 24.00

Yen 21.00 24.00

Millions of yen 311 356

% 13.0 14.9

% 1.8 1.8

Year ending December 31, 2024 (Forecast)

-

0.00

-

30.00

30.00

14.3

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024 (from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share

Six months ending

June 30, 2024

Full year

Millions of yen

16,865 36,000

% 61.6

27.8

Millions of yen

2,110 4,600

% 291.0

25.9

Millions of yen

2,090 4,500

% 195.7

15.7

Millions of yen

1,455 3,060

% 960.3

29.8

Yen 99.67 209.48

4. Notes

  • (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2023

    No

    (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

  • (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

Changes in accounting estimates:

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No No No No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2023

14,836,691 shares

As of December 31, 2022

14,813,300 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2023

196,237 shares

As of December 31, 2022

264,282 shares

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended December 31, 2023

14,607,537 shares

Year ended December 31, 2022

13,963,523 shares

Consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,141,311

6,899,779

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

4,496,041

5,674,454

Electronically operatingrecordedmonetaryclaims

-

1,869,262

2,712,839

Merchandise and finished goods

62,670

46,169

Work in process

13,032,935

17,012,488

Raw materials and supplies

4,888,049

5,115,312

Other

2,415,311

1,959,636

Total current assets

31,905,581

39,420,680

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

7,998,159

8,361,060

Accumulated depreciation

(4,380,328)

(4,595,183)

Buildings and structures, net

3,617,831

3,765,877

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

3,449,937

3,622,892

Accumulated depreciation

(2,658,801)

(2,496,359)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

791,135

1,126,533

Tools, furniture and fixtures

1,265,101

1,276,914

Accumulated depreciation

(961,705)

(1,074,104)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

303,396

202,810

Land

1,291,426

1,288,477

Leased assets

34,648

34,648

Accumulated depreciation

(25,281)

(31,393)

Leased assets, net

9,366

3,254

Construction in progress

228,147

315,546

Other

165,283

337,098

Accumulated depreciation

(138,802)

(31,860)

Other, net

26,481

305,238

Total property, plant and equipment

6,267,785

7,007,738

Intangible assets

Software

138,991

106,467

Other

59,184

51,307

Total intangible assets

198,175

157,774

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

401,948

66,921

Deferred tax assets

212,650

359,900

Other

415,450

420,639

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4,576)

(4,797)

Total investments and other assets

1,025,472

842,665

Total non-current assets

7,491,434

8,008,177

Total assets

39,397,015

47,428,858

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

1,725,959

2,098,819

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

4,350,479

4,097,812

Short-term borrowings

5,279,474

6,436,717

Lease liabilities

8,666

4,153

Accounts payable - other

1,585,551

1,472,832

Income taxes payable

505,697

1,023,245

Contract liabilities

3,691,848

5,246,027

Provision for bonuses

318,104

328,488

Provision for product warranties

301,542

454,568

Provision for share awards

5,751

6,869

Liability related to paid transactions

577,364

-

Other

112,925

210,827

Total current liabilities

18,463,365

21,380,362

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

2,643,216

5,075,329

Lease liabilities

10,267

6,422

Deferred tax liabilities

25,618

17,038

Provision for share awards

251,593

284,299

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

Provision for share awards for directors (and other officers)

21,177 122,187

25,179

-

Retirement benefit liability

66,417

68,343

Asset retirement obligations

171,580

187,778

Other

72,329

288,301

Total non-current liabilities

3,384,387

5,952,693

Total liabilities

21,847,753

27,333,055

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

3,495,400

3,556,896

Capital surplus

3,430,855

3,415,301

Retained earnings

10,151,848

12,197,637

Treasury shares

(434,156)

(311,894)

Total shareholders' equity

16,643,947

18,857,940

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation securitiesdifferenceonavailable-for-sale

150

30

Foreign currency translation adjustment

641,870

909,862

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

642,020

909,892

Non-controlling interests

263,294

327,969

Total net assets

17,549,262

20,095,803

Total liabilities and net assets

39,397,015

47,428,858

Disclaimer

Tazmo Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2024 08:02:01 UTC.