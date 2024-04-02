April 1st, 2024

Company Name TAZMO CO.,LTD.

Name of Yasuyuki Sato

Representative President and Representative Director

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Code 6266)

Contact Hisao Yoshikuni President and Representative Director Telephone 086-239-5000

(Correction / Correction of Numerical Data)

Notice regarding correction of errors in Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2023

[Based on Japanese GAAP]

We hereby announce that there have been corrections to the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)" released on February 13, 2024.

The corrections are indicated with an underline.

1. Reason of Correction After the release of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2023 [Based on Japanese GAAP] ", we found errors in the items listed in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and the amounts for the current period (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023) thereof, and we corrected such errors as follows. The corrections have no impact on the consolidated balance sheets, consolidated statements of income, or consolidated statements of changes in net assets.

2. Contents of correction Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 [Based on Japanese GAAP] [Summary]

(Before correction)

Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 1.2023 (January 1, 2023-December 31, 2023) (3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of period Year ended December 31, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2022 Millions of yen (261) (1,513) Millions of yen (1,392) (669) Millions of yen 3,725 4,098 Millions of yen 6,771 5,024

(After correction)

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of period Year ended December 31, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2022 Millions of yen (350) (1,513) Millions of yen (1,258) (669) Millions of yen 3,211 4,098 Millions of yen 6,771 5,024

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 [Based on Japanese GAAP] Consolidated Financial Statements and significant notes thereto

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Before correction)

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(Thousands of yen) Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes Depreciation Gain on sale of non-current assets Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses Increase (decrease) in provision for product warranties Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability Increase (decrease) in provision for share awards Increase (decrease) in provision for share awards for directors (and other officers) Interest and dividend income Interest expenses Foreign exchange losses (gains) 3,203,878 698,880 (64,999) - 4,576 76,807 3,288 3,952 8,341 49,253 30,876 (13,834) 31,693 (214,984) 3,549,630 757,467 (11,556) 335,030 221 10,384 153,025 4,002 1,925 71,536 (122,187) (51,637) 60,926 (128,878) Share issuance costs Decrease (increase) in trade receivables Decrease (increase) in inventories Decrease (increase) in other current assets Increase (decrease) in trade payables 12,511 530,516 (6,415,724) (868,722) 1,542,114 543 (1,940,880) (4,023,645) (65,255) 36,906 Increase (Decrease) Contract Liabilities Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities 228,775 187,397 12 (12,478) 1,506,403 (25,657) 38,378 180,113 Other, net (37,101) 229,012 Subtotal (1,014,968) 565,809 Interest and dividends received Interest paid Income taxes paid 13,837 (33,112) (479,444) 51,912 (59,300) (819,561) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,513,688) (261,138) (Thousands of yen) Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits - (20,393) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 190,942 - Purchase of investment securities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment Purchase of property, plant and equipment (122) 65,000 (124) 29,161 (1,355,453) (809,117) Purchase of intangible assets Other, net (116,976) 322 (41,039) (4,968) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (669,951) (1,392,816) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings Proceeds from long-term borrowings Repayments of long-term borrowings Redemption of bonds Proceeds from issuance of shares Payments for issuance of shares Repayments of lease liabilities 1,700,000 3,000,000 (1,601,549) (300,000) 1,530,155 - (8,749) 500,000 5,200,000 (2,110,644) - - (543) (4,336) Dividends paid Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Purchase of treasury shares Proceeds from sale of treasury shares (216,298) (5,390) (48) - (311,005) (5,390) (186) 7,686 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,098,119 3,275,581 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 128,629 125,113 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,043,109 1,746,739 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,981,549 5,024,659 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,024,659 6,771,398

(After correction)

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(Thousands of yen) Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes Depreciation Gain on sale of non-current assets Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses Increase (decrease) in provision for product warranties Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability Increase (decrease) in provision for share awards Increase (decrease) in provision for share awards for directors (and other officers) Interest and dividend income Interest expenses Foreign exchange losses (gains) 3,203,878 698,880 (64,999) - 4,576 76,807 3,288 3,952 8,341 49,253 30,876 (13,834) 31,693 (214,984) 3,549,630 757,467 (11,556) 335,030 221 10,384 153,025 4,002 1,925 71,536 (122,187) (51,637) 60,926 (33,235) Share issuance costs Decrease (increase) in trade receivables Decrease (increase) in inventories Decrease (increase) in other current assets Increase (decrease) in trade payables 12,511 530,516 (6,415,724) (868,722) 1,542,114 543 (1,940,880) (4,023,645) (65,255) 37,269 Increase (Decrease) Contract Liabilities Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities 228,775 187,397 12 (12,478) 1,506,403 (25,657) 38,378 143,367 Other, net (37,101) 80,771 Subtotal (1,014,968) 476,830 Interest and dividends received Interest paid Income taxes paid 13,837 (33,112) (479,444) 51,912 (59,300) (819,561) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,513,688) (350,117) (Thousands of yen) Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 Cash flows from investing activities Net decrease (increase) in time deposits 190,942 (20,393) Purchase of investment securities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment Purchase of property, plant and equipment (122) 65,000 (124) 39,708 (1,233,065) (809,117) Purchase of intangible assets Other, net (116,976) 322 (41,039) (3,389) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (669,951) (1,258,303) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings Proceeds from long-term borrowings Repayments of long-term borrowings Redemption of bonds Proceeds from issuance of shares Payments for issuance of shares Repayments of lease liabilities 1,700,000 3,000,000 (1,601,549) (300,000) 1,530,155 - (8,749) 500,000 5,200,000 (2,110,644) - - (543) (67,946) Dividends paid Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Purchase of treasury shares Proceeds from sale of treasury shares (216,298) (5,390) (48) - (311,005) (5,390) (186) 7,686 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,098,119 3,211,971 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 128,629 143,188 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,043,109 1,746,739 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,981,549 5,024,659 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,024,659 6,771,398

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Company name: TAZMO CO.,LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 6266 URLhttps://www.tazmo.co.jp/ja/ir/index.html

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders: March 27, 2024 Scheduled date to file Securities Report: March 28, 2024 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: March 28, 2024

Inquiries:Representative Director Manager for General Affairs Department ,General Maneger of Administration Division

TEL 086-239-5000

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results

February 13, 2024

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Year ended December 31, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2022 Millions of yen 28,161 24,356 % 15.6 10.7 Millions of yen 3,654 2,806 % 30.2 34.1 Millions of yen 3,890 3,138 % 23.9 41.5 Millions of yen 2,356 2,263 % 4.1 29.4

Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Profit attributable to owners of parent/equity Ordinary profit/total assets Operating profit/net sales Year ended December 31, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2022 Yen 161.34 162.09 Yen - - % 12.7 14.8 % 9.0 9.1 % 13.0 11.5

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of December 31, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Millions of yen 47,428 39,397 Millions of yen 20,095 17,549 % 41.7 43.9 Yen 1,350.22 1,188.12

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of period Year ended December 31, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2022 Millions of yen (350) (1,513) Millions of yen (1,258) (669) Millions of yen 3,211 4,098 Millions of yen 6,771 5,024

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share Total cash dividends (Total) Dividend payout ratio (Consolidated) Ratio of dividends to net assets (Consolidated) 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Year ended December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2023 Yen - - Yen 0.00 0.00 Yen - - Yen 21.00 24.00 Yen 21.00 24.00 Millions of yen 311 356 % 13.0 14.9 % 1.8 1.8 Year ending December 31, 2024 (Forecast) - 0.00 - 30.00 30.00 14.3

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024 (from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Earnings per share Six months ending June 30, 2024 Full year Millions of yen 16,865 36,000 % 61.6 27.8 Millions of yen 2,110 4,600 % 291.0 25.9 Millions of yen 2,090 4,500 % 195.7 15.7 Millions of yen 1,455 3,060 % 960.3 29.8 Yen 99.67 209.48

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2023 No (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

Changes in accounting estimates:

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No No No No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2023 14,836,691 shares As of December 31, 2022 14,813,300 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2023 196,237 shares As of December 31, 2022 264,282 shares

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended December 31, 2023 14,607,537 shares Year ended December 31, 2022 13,963,523 shares

Consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheets