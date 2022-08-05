Tazmo : Revision of forecast for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022 Notice of Revision of Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Fo

1. Revision of consolidated earnings forecast for the second quarter period of the fiscal year ending December 2022 (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

Based on the recent performance trends, we have revised the forecast for second quarter period and the full-year consolidated earnings forecast of the current fiscal year, which were announced on February 14, 2022, as follows.

2. Revision of full-year consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

P r o f i t N e t s a l e s O p e r a t i n g Ordinary income attributable to P r o f i t i n c o m e o w n e r s o f p a r e n t Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen Previous forecast (A) 25,338 2,555 2,503 1,731 130.84 Revised (B) 26,133 2,988 3,396 2,412 172.74 Change (B-A) 795 433 893 681 Percentage change 3.1% 16.9% 35.7% 39.3% (FYR) Previous fiscal year results 22,001 2,092 2,218 1,749 132.21 (FY12/2021)

3. Reason for amendment

The situation remains severe as the Covid-19 shows no sign of abating and business activities such as business trips are still restricted. However, in the semiconductor industry, of which our group is a part, capital investment by semiconductor manufacturers remained strong due to factors such as expanding demand for servers, 5G (Next Generation Mobile Networks), and electronic device for remote work. Under such circumstances, net sales are expected to exceed the forecast, mainly due to strong sales in the transfer equipment division, which has a short period between receiving order and recording sales. Profits are also expected to exceed the previously announced forecasts of consolidated financial results for the second quarter and full year of the fiscal year ending December 2022 due to the effects of our ongoing cost reduction activities as well as a foreign exchange gain of 439 million yen recorded under non-operating income as a result of yen depreciation.

Based on the above, our group have revised upward our consolidated earnings forecasts for the second quarter and full year of the fiscal year ending December 2022.

*1. The above forecasts are based on information available as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to a variety of factors.

*2. Our group conducted a public offering with a payment date of June 13, 2022. As a result, net income per share in column (B) of this amendment includes the increase of 1,305,000 shares of common stock resulting from the Public Offering.