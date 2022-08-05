Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tazmo Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6266   JP3468000009

TAZMO CO., LTD.

(6266)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
1362.00 JPY   +1.41%
02:51aTAZMO : Revision of forecast for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022 Notice of Revision of Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Fo
PU
06/03TAZMO : FY2022 1Q Results (e​nded March 31, 2022​) -Presentations
PU
05/31Japan Sees Volatile Equities Trade; Toyota's Global Sales Fall for Eighth Successive Month in April
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tazmo : Revision of forecast for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022 Notice of Revision of Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Fo

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 3, 2022

Company Name

TAZMO CO.,LTD.

Name of

T o s h i o I k e d a

Representative

President and Representative Director

(Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market, Code 6266)

Contact

S h i g e o K a m e y a m a

Senior Managing Director,

General Manager of Administration Division

Telephone

086-239-5000

Number

Revision of forecast for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022

Notice of Revision of Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecast

Based on the recent performance trends, we have revised the forecast for second quarter period and the full-year consolidated earnings forecast of the current fiscal year, which were announced on February 14, 2022, as follows.

1. Revision of consolidated earnings forecast for the second quarter period of the fiscal year ending December 2022 (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

O p e r a t i n g

P r o f i t

N e t s a l e s

Ordinary income

attributable to

P r o f i t

i n c o m e

owners of parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Previous forecast (A)

12,090

856

832

565

42.70

Revised (B)

12,885

1,289

1,725

1,246

93.21

Change (B-A)

795

433

893

681

Percentage change

6.6%

50.6%

107.3%

120.5%

(FYR) Previous fiscal

year results

9,742

746

821

552

41.73

(Second Quarter of

FY12/2021)

2. Revision of full-year consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

P r o f i t

N e t s a l e s

O p e r a t i n g

Ordinary income

attributable to

P r o f i t

i n c o m e

o w n e r s o f

p a r e n t

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Previous forecast (A)

25,338

2,555

2,503

1,731

130.84

Revised (B)

26,133

2,988

3,396

2,412

172.74

Change (B-A)

795

433

893

681

Percentage change

3.1%

16.9%

35.7%

39.3%

(FYR) Previous fiscal

year results

22,001

2,092

2,218

1,749

132.21

(FY12/2021)

3. Reason for amendment

The situation remains severe as the Covid-19 shows no sign of abating and business activities such as business trips are still restricted. However, in the semiconductor industry, of which our group is a part, capital investment by semiconductor manufacturers remained strong due to factors such as expanding demand for servers, 5G (Next Generation Mobile Networks), and electronic device for remote work. Under such circumstances, net sales are expected to exceed the forecast, mainly due to strong sales in the transfer equipment division, which has a short period between receiving order and recording sales. Profits are also expected to exceed the previously announced forecasts of consolidated financial results for the second quarter and full year of the fiscal year ending December 2022 due to the effects of our ongoing cost reduction activities as well as a foreign exchange gain of 439 million yen recorded under non-operating income as a result of yen depreciation.

Based on the above, our group have revised upward our consolidated earnings forecasts for the second quarter and full year of the fiscal year ending December 2022.

*1. The above forecasts are based on information available as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to a variety of factors.

*2. Our group conducted a public offering with a payment date of June 13, 2022. As a result, net income per share in column (B) of this amendment includes the increase of 1,305,000 shares of common stock resulting from the Public Offering.

Disclaimer

Tazmo Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAZMO CO., LTD.
02:51aTAZMO : Revision of forecast for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 202..
PU
06/03TAZMO : FY2022 1Q Results (e​nded March 31, 2022​) -Presentations
PU
05/31Japan Sees Volatile Equities Trade; Toyota's Global Sales Fall for Eighth Successive Mo..
MT
05/30Tazmo to Raise $14 Million via Sale of Equity
MT
05/16Tazmo Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending June ..
CI
05/16Tazmo Co., Ltd. Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending December 3..
CI
02/24TAZMO : FY2021 Annual Results (e​nded December​ 31, 2021​) -Presentation..
PU
02/15TAZMO : FY2021 Annual Results (ended December 31, 2021)
PU
2021TAZMO : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, ..
PU
2021Tazmo Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending Decemb..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26 850 M 202 M 202 M
Net income 2022 2 055 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,00x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 19 529 M 147 M 147 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 099
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart TAZMO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tazmo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAZMO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 343,00 JPY
Average target price 2 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshio Ikeda Senior Managing Representative Director
Yasuhiro Sone Managing Director & GM-Operations
Shigeo Kameyama Senior Managing Director & GM-Administration
Junzo Fujiwara Independent Outside Director
Katsunori Ishii Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAZMO CO., LTD.-12.16%147
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-29.42%94 833
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-17.45%29 195
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-16.83%22 276
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-18.84%15 160
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA7.42%12 156