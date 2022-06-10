TB SA Acquisition Corp Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Continued Listing Standard Notice

TB SA Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: TBSA) (the “Company”) today announced that on June 1, 2022 it received a deficiency letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) relating to the Company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”) as required under Section 5250(c) of Nasdaq Rules regarding the Qualification, Listing and Delisting of Companies (the “Nasdaq Listing Rules”).

On May 16, 2022, the Company filed Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 (the “Form 12b-25”), indicating that the filing of its Form 10-Q will be delayed. Although the Company has dedicated significant resources to the completion of finalizing its financial statements and related disclosures for inclusion in the Form 10-Q, the Company was unable to complete and file the Form 10-Q prior to May 21, 2022, the extension period provided by the Form 12b-25. Additional time is needed by the Company to complete its review of the financial statements included in the Form 10-Q in order to ensure a complete, accurate Quarterly Report.

Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(2)(F)(i), the Company generally has until 60 calendar days from the date of the deficiency letter to submit to Nasdaq a plan (the “Compliance Plan”) to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Company intends to submit the Compliance Plan as soon as practicable.

The Company is in compliance with all other Nasdaq continued listing standards. The Company expects to file the Form 10-Q in the very near term and does not foresee any risk of non-compliance with the Nasdaq 60-day remediation timeframe. The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

