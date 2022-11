TBC Bank PLC - Tbilisi, Georgia-headquartered lender - Deputy Chief Executive Officer of JSC TBC Bank Tornike Gogichaishvili sells 45,000 shares at GBP22.07 each on Friday. Gogichaishvili total sale is worth GBP993,135. JSC TBC Bank is a subsidiary of TBC Bank.

Current stock price: 2,205.00 pence

12-month change: up 38%

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com;

