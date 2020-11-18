TBC Bank Announces Unaudited 3Q and 9M 2020 Consolidated Financial Results:

European Union Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 requires TBC Bank Group PLC to disclose that this announcement contains Inside Information, as defined in that Regulation.

Financial Highlights

3Q 2020 P&L Highlights

Profit for the period amounted to GEL 152.6 million (3Q 2019: GEL 126.8 million)

Return on average equity (ROE) stood at 22.0% (3Q 2019: 20.8%)

Return on average assets (ROA) stood at 2.9% (3Q 2019: 2.8%)

Cost to income of TBC Bank Group PLC stood at 38.7% (3Q 2019: 39.9%)

Standalone cost to income ratio of the Bank was 33.5% (3Q 2019: 36.8%)

Cost of risk stood at 0.2% (3Q 2019: 0.7%)

Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.6% (3Q 2019: 5.1%)

Basic earnings per share stood at 2.77 (3Q 2019: 2.28)

Diluted earnings per share stood at 2.76 (3Q 2019: 2.27)

9M 2020 P&L Highlights

Profit for the period amounted to GEL 221.8 million (9M 2019: GEL 380.3 million)

Return on average equity (ROE) stood at 11.0% (9M 2019: 22.1%)

Return on average assets (ROA) stood at 1.5% (9M 2019: 3.1%)

Cost to income of TBC Bank Group PLC stood at 37.9% (9M 2019: 39.3%)

Standalone cost to income ratio of the Bank was 32.4% (9M 2019: 35.6%)

Cost of risk stood at 2.0% (9M 2019: 1.1%)

Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.7% (9M 2019: 5.7%)

Basic earnings per share stood at 4.01 (9M 2019: 6.92)

Diluted earnings per share stood at 3.98 (9M 2019: 6.88)

Balance Sheet Highlights as of 30 September 2020

Total assets amounted to GEL 21,867.0 million, up by 20.7% YoY

Gross loans and advances to customers stood at GEL 14,590.8 million, up by 24.9% YoY or at 15.2% on a constant currency basis

Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 97.5%, up by 0.6 pp YoY, and Regulatory Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR), effective from 30 September 2019, stood at 127.0%

NPLs were 3.5%, up by 0.6 pp YoY

NPLs coverage ratios stood at 104.6%, or 215.8% with collateral, on 30 September 2020 compared to 97.7% or 209.9% with collateral, as of 30 September 2019

Total customer deposits amounted to GEL 12,343.4 million, up by 24.7% YoY or at 16.0% on constant currency basis

The Bank's Basel III CET 1, Tier 1 and Total Capital Adequacy Ratios per NBG methodology stood at 9.9%,7%, and 17.1%, respectively, while minimum eased regulatory requirements amounted to of 6.9%, 8.7%, and 13.2%, respectively.

Market Shares as of September 2020

Market share by total assets reached 38.6%, down by 0.1 pp YoY

Market share by total loans was 39.3%, up by 0.6 pp YoY

Market share of total deposits reached 38.3%, down by 1.0 pp YoY

3Q 2020 operating highlights

The number of affluent customers reached 93.6 thousand as of 30 September 2020, up by 36% YoY

95% of all transactions were conducted through digital channels (3Q 2019: 92%)

The penetration ratio for internet or mobile banking stood at 50% for 3Q 2020 (3Q 2019: 45%)

The penetration ratio for mobile banking stood at 47% for 3Q 2020 (3Q 2019: 41%)

Additional Information Disclosure

The following materials in connection with TBC PLC's financial results are disclosed on our Investor Relations website on http://tbcbankgroup.com/ under Results Announcement section:

3Q and 9M 2020 Results Report

3Q 2020 Results Call Presentation

For further enquiries, please contact:

Director of International Media and Investor Relations

Zoltan Szalai

Or

Head of Investor Relations

Anna Romelashvili

ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC')

TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector and other closely related fields. TBC PLC also recently expanded its operations in Uzbekistan. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. It is also a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 39.3% of loans and 38.3% of non-banking deposits as of 30 September 2020, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.