TBC BANK GROUP PLC

(TBCG)
TBC Bank : Appointment to Board Committees

12/17/2020 | 07:32am EST
TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') announces that the existing Independent Non-executive Director, Abhijit Akerkar, has been appointed as a member of Risk Committee effective from 16 December 2020. In line with TBC's 'Mirror Board' policy, Mr. Akerkar serves as the member of the Supervisory Board of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') and has also been appointed to the equivalent committee of the Supervisory Board of TBC Bank.

For further enquiries, please contact:
Director of International Media and Investor Relations
Zoltan Szalai

Or

Head of Investor Relations
Anna Romelashvili
ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC')
TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector and other closely related fields. TBC PLC also recently expanded its operations in Uzbekistan. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. It is also a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series and the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 39.3% of loans and 38.3% of non-banking deposits as of 30 September 2020, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

Disclaimer

TBC Bank Group plc published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 12:32:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
