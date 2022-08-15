TBC Bank : Capital Markets Day 2022

TBC Bank Group PLC will hold a Capital Markets Day on Thursday, 10November 2022. The event will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. A detailed agenda will be published in due course.

The event will be followed by the UzbekistanInvestor Day on Friday, 11 November 2022, conducted in conjunction with WOOD & Company, which will feature presentations by, and panel discussions with local and international speakers. In addition, a number of local corporations will be available to meet international investors in one-on-one sessions.

We will be also organizing a cultural trip to the historic town of Samarkand on Saturday, 12 November 2022, and encourage all participants to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

To register please follow thewww.tbccmd.com.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Director of International Media and Investor Relations

Zoltan Szalai

Or

Head of Investor Relations

Anna Romelashvili

ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC")

TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ("TBC Bank") and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector and other closely related fields. TBC PLC also recently expanded its operations in Uzbekistan. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index. It is also a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series and the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 39.1% of customer loans and 40.7% of customer deposits as of 30 June 2022, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.