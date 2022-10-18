Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TBC Bank Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBCG   GB00BYT18307

TBC BANK GROUP PLC

(TBCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:51 2022-10-18 am EDT
1766.00 GBX   -0.79%
05:33aTbc Bank : Capital Markets Day 2022 Agenda and Notification of 3Q 2022 Financial Results
PU
10/13TBC Bank Unit Secures $30 Million Loan Guaranty From US Development Agencies
MT
10/04Tbc Bank : was named the Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank in Central & Eastern Europe by Global Finance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TBC Bank : Capital Markets Day 2022 Agenda and Notification of 3Q 2022 Financial Results

10/18/2022 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") is pleased to present the agenda for its Capital Markets Day 2022. The event will take place on Friday, 4 November 2022 at the Uzbekistan Economic Forum 2022 in the Congress Center located at the brand-new multifunctional complex, Silk Road Samarkand. Please register at www.tbccmd.com to attend.

TBC PLC will also publish its consolidated financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 on Friday, 4 November 2022. The financial results report and investor presentation will be made available on the day at 7.00 am GMT on the company's website at www.tbcbankgroup.com. The results discussion will be held during the Capital Markets Day 2022.

A webcast of the event will be available via the TBC Bank website at www.tbcbankgroup.com.

In addition, the management team will provide a live presentation at 2.00 pm GMT on 9 November 2022 via the Investor Meet Company platform. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00 am GMT the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet TBC Bank Group PLC via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/tbc-bank-group-plc/register-investor. Investors who already follow TBC Bank Group PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Agenda

Time (GMT+5) Topic Presenter

14.45 - 15.00 Registration

15.00 - 15.15 TBC at a Glance and Strategy Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO

15.15 - 15.35 International Expansion in Uzbekistan Nikoloz Kurdiani, Deputy CEO, Head of International Business

15.35 - 15.50 Tech Focus Bidzina Matsaberidze, CIO

15.50 - 16.05 Digital Ecosystem - TNET Giorgi Chumashvili, CEO of TNET

16.05 - 16.20 Financial Overview Giorgi Megrelishvili, Deputy CEO, CFO

16.20 - 16.35 Q&A

16.35 - 16.50 Coffee break

16.50 - 17.10 Retail & MSME and Payments Tornike Gogichaishvili, Deputy CEO, Retailand MSME Banking, Payments

17.10 - 17.25 Corporate Investment Banking, George Tkhelidze, Deputy CEO, Wealth Management CIB & Wealth Management

17.25 - 17.40 Risk Management Nino Masurashvili, Deputy CEO, CRO

17.40 - 17.55 Georgia and Uzbekistan Macro Overview Otar Nadaraia, Chief Economist

17.55 - 18.00 Wrap-up Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO

18.00 - 18.15 Q&A

For further enquiries, please contact:
Director of International Media and Investor Relations
Zoltan Szalai

Or

Head of Investor Relations
Anna Romelashvili

ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC")
TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ("TBC Bank") and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector and other closely related fields. TBC PLC also recently expanded its operations in Uzbekistan. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index. It is also a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series and the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 39.1% of customer loans and 40.7% of customer deposits as of 30 June 2022, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia

Disclaimer

TBC Bank Group plc published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 09:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TBC BANK GROUP PLC
05:33aTbc Bank : Capital Markets Day 2022 Agenda and Notification of 3Q 2022 Financial Results
PU
10/13TBC Bank Unit Secures $30 Million Loan Guaranty From US Development Agencies
MT
10/04Tbc Bank : was named the Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank in Central & Eastern Eu..
PU
09/15TBC Bank Unit Secures $30 Million Loan from Germany's DEG
MT
09/14TBC Bank Unit Secures $20 Million Loan To Fund Local Investments In Technology, Equipme..
MT
09/14TBC Bank Group PLC and JSC TBC Bank Announces Board Changes
CI
08/17Tbc Bank : wins multiple awards from Global Finance
PU
08/15Tbc Bank : Capital Markets Day 2022
PU
08/12Transcript : TBC Bank Group PLC, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/12FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.5% as Volatility Index Falls
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TBC BANK GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 815 M 654 M 654 M
Net income 2022 881 M 318 M 318 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,57x
Yield 2022 8,93%
Capitalization 3 115 M 1 123 M 1 123 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 10 065
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
TBC Bank Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 56,36 GEL
Average target price 75,36 GEL
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vakhtang Butskhrikidze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giorgi Megrelishvili Group Chief Financial Officer
Arne Berggren Chairman
Nicholas Enukidze Non-Executive Director
Tsira Kemularia Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TBC BANK GROUP PLC7.88%1 123
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%339 841
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%269 782
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%203 584
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.38%166 848
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.15%142 703