TBC Bank : Capital Markets Day 2022 Agenda and Notification of 3Q 2022 Financial Results

TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") is pleased to present the agenda for its Capital Markets Day 2022. The event will take place on Friday, 4 November 2022 at the Uzbekistan Economic Forum 2022 in the Congress Center located at the brand-new multifunctional complex, Silk Road Samarkand. Please register at www.tbccmd.com to attend.

TBC PLC will also publish its consolidated financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 on Friday, 4 November 2022. The financial results report and investor presentation will be made available on the day at 7.00 am GMT on the company's website at www.tbcbankgroup.com. The results discussion will be held during the Capital Markets Day 2022.

A webcast of the event will be available via the TBC Bank website at www.tbcbankgroup.com.

In addition, the management team will provide a live presentation at 2.00 pm GMT on 9 November 2022 via the Investor Meet Company platform. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00 am GMT the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet TBC Bank Group PLC via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/tbc-bank-group-plc/register-investor. Investors who already follow TBC Bank Group PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Agenda

Time (GMT+5) Topic Presenter

14.45 - 15.00 Registration

15.00 - 15.15 TBC at a Glance and Strategy Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO

15.15 - 15.35 International Expansion in Uzbekistan Nikoloz Kurdiani, Deputy CEO, Head of International Business

15.35 - 15.50 Tech Focus Bidzina Matsaberidze, CIO

15.50 - 16.05 Digital Ecosystem - TNET Giorgi Chumashvili, CEO of TNET

16.05 - 16.20 Financial Overview Giorgi Megrelishvili, Deputy CEO, CFO

16.20 - 16.35 Q&A



16.35 - 16.50 Coffee break



16.50 - 17.10 Retail & MSME and Payments Tornike Gogichaishvili, Deputy CEO, Retailand MSME Banking, Payments

17.10 - 17.25 Corporate Investment Banking, George Tkhelidze, Deputy CEO, Wealth Management CIB & Wealth Management

17.25 - 17.40 Risk Management Nino Masurashvili, Deputy CEO, CRO

17.40 - 17.55 Georgia and Uzbekistan Macro Overview Otar Nadaraia, Chief Economist

17.55 - 18.00 Wrap-up Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO

18.00 - 18.15 Q&A

For further enquiries, please contact:

Director of International Media and Investor Relations

Zoltan Szalai

Or

Head of Investor Relations

Anna Romelashvili

ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC")

TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ("TBC Bank") and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector and other closely related fields. TBC PLC also recently expanded its operations in Uzbekistan. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index. It is also a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series and the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 39.1% of customer loans and 40.7% of customer deposits as of 30 June 2022, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia