TBC Bank : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Consolidated Financial Results Conference Call

TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") publishes its unaudited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 and preliminary consolidated financial results for the full year 2021 on Friday, 18 February 2022 at 7.00 am GMT (11.00 am GET). The results call will be held at 14.00 (GMT) / 15.00 (CET) / 9.00 (EST).

About TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC")

TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ("TBC Bank") and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector and other closely related fields. TBC PLC also recently expanded its operations in Uzbekistan. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index. It is also a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series and the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.4% of customer loans and 40.1% of customer deposits as of 30 September 2021, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.