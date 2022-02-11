Log in
    TBCG   GB00BYT18307

TBC BANK GROUP PLC

(TBCG)
  Report
TBC Bank : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Consolidated Financial Results Conference Call

02/11/2022
TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") publishes its unaudited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 and preliminary consolidated financial results for the full year 2021 on Friday, 18 February 2022 at 7.00 am GMT (11.00 am GET). The results call will be held at 14.00 (GMT) / 15.00 (CET) / 9.00 (EST).

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://tbc.zoom.us/j/94960387119?pwd=ejRmMC93dnlFQTRNNm94VDhsMTN4QT09

Webinar ID: 949 6038 7119
Passcode: 419677

Or, use the following dial-ins:

  • US: 833 548 0282 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5257 (Toll Free) or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free) or 833 548 0276 (Toll Free)
  • Georgia: +995 7067 77954 or +995 3224 73988 or 800 100 293 (Toll Free)
  • United Kingdom: 0 800 260 5801 (Toll Free) or 0 800 358 2817 (Toll Free) or 0 800 456 1369 (Toll Free) or 0 800 031 5717 (Toll Free)
  • Russia: 8800 301 7427 (Toll Free) or 8800 100 6938 (Toll Free)

Webinar ID 949 6038 7119#, please dial the ID number slowly.

Other international numbers available at: https://tbc.zoom.us/u/aef0FWxaD4

The call will be held in two parts. The first part will be comprised of presentations and during the second part of the call, you will have the opportunity to ask questions. All participants will be muted throughout the webinar.

Webinar Instructions:
For those participants who will be joining through the webinar, in order to ask questions, please use the "hand icon" that you will see at the bottom of the screen. The host will unmute those participants who have raised hands one after another. After the question is asked, the participant will be muted again.

Call Instructions:
For those participants who will be using the dial in number to join the webinar, please dial *9 to raise your hand.

For further enquiries, please contact:
Director of International Media and Investor Relations
Zoltan Szalai

Or

Head of Investor Relations
Anna Romelashvili
ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC")
TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ("TBC Bank") and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector and other closely related fields. TBC PLC also recently expanded its operations in Uzbekistan. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index. It is also a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series and the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.4% of customer loans and 40.1% of customer deposits as of 30 September 2021, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

Disclaimer

TBC Bank Group plc published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 11:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
