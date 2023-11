TBC Bank Group PLC (TBC PLC) is a United Kingdom-based holding company of JSC TBC Bank (TBC Bank). The Company offers non-financial services through TNET, a digital ecosystem in Georgia. TBC Bank offers personal and business banking services. Its personal banking services include loans, deposits, mortgage platform, mortgage center, credit cards, cards and subscription plans, accounts, remote services, insurance products and money transfers. Its business banking services include TBC Business, Startuperi, business plan, TBC Payments, business platinum, microbusiness financing, insurance products, agribusiness financing, deposits, treasury products, account management, remote services, and card payments. It offers loans, such as mortgage loans, digital loans, consumer loans, consumer loans for self-employed, installments, car installments, car loans, overdrafts, terms of insurance, cash cover, and pawnshop loan.

Sector Banks