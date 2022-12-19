Advanced search
    TBCG   GB00BYT18307

TBC BANK GROUP PLC

(TBCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:45 2022-12-19 am EST
2150.00 GBX    0.00%
06:32aTBC Bank enters loan agreement to support activities of local business
AN
05:52aTBC Bank Unit Secures $100 Million Loan from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
MT
12/08TBC Bank Group PLC Appoints Per Anders Fasth as Interim Chair of the Remuneration Committee
CI
TBC Bank enters loan agreement to support activities of local business

12/19/2022 | 06:32am EST
(Alliance News) - TBC Bank Group PLC on Monday said its subsidiary JSC TBC Bank has entered into a USD100 million loan agreement with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

TBC Bank is a Tbilisi, Georgia-headquartered lender, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is a development bank based in Beijing.

TBC Bank said the facility will finance the business activities of local entrepreneurs. Local currency financing will help to reduce dependence on foreign currency borrowings, which will protect business owners from direct exposure to exchange rate risk, it said.

The facility is available for disbursement in two currencies, including Georgian lari, which the bank said will improve access to increasing demand for local currency funding. TBC Bank did not say what other currency the disbursement is available in.

"The availability of local currency financing is very important to support the de-dollarisation of the Georgian economy and provide the most popular financial products to our business customers, thereby supporting economic growth and job creation in the country," Chief Executive Vakhtang Butskhrikidze said.

Shares in TBC Bank traded flat at 2,150.00 pence on Monday morning in London.

By Jaskeet Briah, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 1 905 M 714 M 714 M
Net income 2022 898 M 336 M 336 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,05x
Yield 2022 7,86%
Capitalization 3 804 M 1 425 M 1 425 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 9 862
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
TBC Bank Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 69,74 GEL
Average target price 85,45 GEL
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vakhtang Butskhrikidze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giorgi Megrelishvili Group Chief Financial Officer
Arne Berggren Chairman
Tsira Kemularia Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Eran Klein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TBC BANK GROUP PLC30.30%1 425
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.35%379 234
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%254 311
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%208 725
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%156 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%152 921