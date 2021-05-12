TBC Bank : Notification of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') will release its first quarter 2021 unaudited consolidated financial results on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 at 7.00 am BST (10.00 am GET). The results conference call will be held at 14.00 (BST) / 15.00 (CEST) / 9.00 (EDT).

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://tbc.zoom.us/j/99387732806?pwd=NGNmWnlVMHNZNHZrRTRlSkJkQkQ3Zz09

Webinar ID: 993 8773 2806

Password: 556262

Or, use the following dial-ins:

Georgia : +995 3224 73988 or +995 7067 77954 or 800 100 293 (Toll Free)

: +995 3224 73988 or +995 7067 77954 or 800 100 293 (Toll Free) United Kingdom : 0 800 260 5801 (Toll Free) or 0 800 358 2817 (Toll Free) or 0 800 031 5717 (Toll Free)

: 0 800 260 5801 (Toll Free) or 0 800 358 2817 (Toll Free) or 0 800 031 5717 (Toll Free) US : 877 853 5257 (Toll Free) or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free) or 833 548 0276 (Toll Free) or 833 548 0282 (Toll Free)

: 877 853 5257 (Toll Free) or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free) or 833 548 0276 (Toll Free) or 833 548 0282 (Toll Free) Russia: 8800 100 6938 (Toll Free) or 8800 301 7427 (Toll Free)

Webinar ID 993 8773 2806#, please dial the ID number slowly.

Other international numbers available at: https://tbc.zoom.us/u/abi201nLxM

The call will be held in two parts. The first part will include a presentation, while during the second part of the call, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. All participants will be muted throughout the call.

Webinar Instructions:

For those participants who will be joining through the webinar, in order to ask questions, please use the 'hand icon' at the bottom of the screen. The host will unmute those participants who have raised hands one after another. After the question is asked, the participant will be muted again.

Call Instructions:

For those participants who will be using the dial-in number to join the webinar, please dial *9 to raise your hand.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Director of International Media and Investor Relations

Zoltan Szalai

Or

Head of Investor Relations

Anna Romelashvili

ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC')

TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector and other closely related fields. TBC PLC also recently expanded its operations in Uzbekistan. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of the FTSE Small Cap Index. It is also a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series and the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 39.0% of loans and 37.2% of non-banking deposits as of 31 December 2020, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.