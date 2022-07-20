Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TBC Bank Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBCG   GB00BYT18307

TBC BANK GROUP PLC

(TBCG)
  Report
2022-07-20
1166.00 GBX   -0.34%
TBC Bank : wins Best Bank in Georgia 2022 award from Euromoney

07/20/2022
TBC Bank has been named the Best Bank in Georgia 2022 at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence ceremony. The award recognizes our continuous efforts to provide best-in-class financial services in Georgia, while consistently delivering robust profitability.

Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer, TBC Bank, commented:
"We are delighted and proud to be recognized as the Best Bank in Georgia by Euromoney. This is yet another acknowledgement of our leading position in the market and outstanding performance. I would like to thank our entire team for their hard work and dedication."

About Euromoney
 For almost 50 years, Euromoney has been the leading publication covering the growth of international finance. Over the past 12 months, its coverage has included interviews with close to 100 bank CEOs, ministers of finance and central bank governors around the world. Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are the awards that matter to the banks and bankers who matter. Established in 1992, they were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year, Euromoney received almost 1,500 submissions from banks in an awards programme that covers 20 global awards, more than 50 regional awards, and best bank awards in close to 100 countries.

For further enquiries, please contact:
Director of International Media and Investor Relations
Zoltan Szalai

Or

Head of Investor Relations
Anna Romelashvili
ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC")
TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ("TBC Bank") and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector and other closely related fields. TBC PLC also recently expanded its operations in Uzbekistan. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index. It is also a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series and the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.9% of customer loans and 40.3% of customer deposits as of 31 March 2022, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

Disclaimer

TBC Bank Group plc published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 07:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 719 M 606 M 606 M
Net income 2022 822 M 290 M 290 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,70x
Yield 2022 11,5%
Capitalization 2 174 M 767 M 767 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 9 862
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
TBC Bank Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 39,88 GEL
Average target price 75,38 GEL
Spread / Average Target 89,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vakhtang Butskhrikidze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giorgi Megrelishvili Group Chief Financial Officer
Arne Berggren Chairman
Nicholas Enukidze Non-Executive Director
Tsira Kemularia Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TBC BANK GROUP PLC-29.09%767
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.40%337 282
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%267 975
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%220 841
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%162 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 391