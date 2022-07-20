TBC Bank : wins Best Bank in Georgia 2022 award from Euromoney

TBC Bank has been named the Best Bank in Georgia 2022 at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence ceremony. The award recognizes our continuous efforts to provide best-in-class financial services in Georgia, while consistently delivering robust profitability.

Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer, TBC Bank, commented:

"We are delighted and proud to be recognized as the Best Bank in Georgia by Euromoney. This is yet another acknowledgement of our leading position in the market and outstanding performance. I would like to thank our entire team for their hard work and dedication."

About Euromoney

For almost 50 years, Euromoney has been the leading publication covering the growth of international finance. Over the past 12 months, its coverage has included interviews with close to 100 bank CEOs, ministers of finance and central bank governors around the world. Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are the awards that matter to the banks and bankers who matter. Established in 1992, they were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year, Euromoney received almost 1,500 submissions from banks in an awards programme that covers 20 global awards, more than 50 regional awards, and best bank awards in close to 100 countries.

About TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC")

TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ("TBC Bank") and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector and other closely related fields. TBC PLC also recently expanded its operations in Uzbekistan. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index. It is also a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series and the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.9% of customer loans and 40.3% of customer deposits as of 31 March 2022, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.