Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TBC Bank Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBCG   GB00BYT18307

TBC BANK GROUP PLC

(TBCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:16 2022-08-17 am EDT
1740.00 GBX    0.00%
10:04aTBC BANK : wins multiple awards from Global Finance
PU
08/15TBC BANK : Capital Markets Day 2022
PU
08/12TRANSCRIPT : TBC Bank Group PLC, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TBC Bank : wins multiple awards from Global Finance

08/17/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TBC Bank is pleased to announce that it has been named the Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank in Georgia 2022, as well as winning eight regional awards in various consumer and corporate sub-categories in Central & Eastern Europe from Global Finance. These awards serve as an acknowledgement of our outstanding digital capabilities and continuous drive for innovation and excellence.

Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer, TBC Bank, commented:
"Digitalization became one of our key strategic priorities back in 2012, long before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, we have been continuously investing in technology and fine-tunning our value proposition in order to offer best-in-class user experience to our customers via our digital channels. However, none of this would have been possible without the expertise and dedication of our incredible digitalization team. Therefore, I would like to use this opportunity to congratulate the whole team on this incredible achievement and express my gratitude."

Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance:
"With the multi-year pandemic accelerating banks' digitalization efforts, the market has witnessed a rapid evolution in electronic offerings. Those financial institutions that best introduced new and improved products and services are being honoured as Global Finance's World's Best Digital Banks 2022."

About Global Finance:
Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries, territories and districts. Global Finance's audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website - GFMag.com - offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 35 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

For further enquiries, please contact:
Director of International Media and Investor Relations
Zoltan Szalai

Or

Head of Investor Relations
Anna Romelashvili
ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC")
TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ("TBC Bank") and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector and other closely related fields. TBC PLC also recently expanded its operations in Uzbekistan. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index. It is also a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series and the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 39.1% of customer loans and 40.7% of customer deposits as of 30 June 2022, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

Disclaimer

TBC Bank Group plc published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 14:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TBC BANK GROUP PLC
10:04aTBC BANK : wins multiple awards from Global Finance
PU
08/15TBC BANK : Capital Markets Day 2022
PU
08/12TRANSCRIPT : TBC Bank Group PLC, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/12FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.5% as Volatility Index Falls
DJ
08/12TRANSCRIPT : TBC Bank Group PLC, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/12Risk Sentiment Seen as More Important for Pound Than UK GDP Data
DJ
08/12FTSE 100 Rises as Gaming, Oil, Financial Stocks Gain
DJ
08/12UK Economy Contracts as Winter Recession Risks Grow
DJ
08/12FTSE 100 to Edge Higher; UK GDP in Focus
DJ
08/12TBC Bank Commences $28 Million Share Buyback
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 815 M 651 M 651 M
Net income 2022 881 M 316 M 316 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,71x
Yield 2022 8,58%
Capitalization 3 242 M 1 163 M 1 163 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 10 065
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
TBC Bank Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 58,69 GEL
Average target price 77,07 GEL
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vakhtang Butskhrikidze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giorgi Megrelishvili Group Chief Financial Officer
Arne Berggren Chairman
Nicholas Enukidze Non-Executive Director
Tsira Kemularia Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TBC BANK GROUP PLC5.45%1 163
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.93%362 554
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.64%294 411
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.50%217 037
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.00%174 708
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 972