TBC Bank : wins multiple awards from Global Finance

TBC Bank is pleased to announce that it has been named the Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank in Georgia 2022, as well as winning eight regional awards in various consumer and corporate sub-categories in Central & Eastern Europe from Global Finance. These awards serve as an acknowledgement of our outstanding digital capabilities and continuous drive for innovation and excellence.

Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer, TBC Bank, commented:

"Digitalization became one of our key strategic priorities back in 2012, long before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, we have been continuously investing in technology and fine-tunning our value proposition in order to offer best-in-class user experience to our customers via our digital channels. However, none of this would have been possible without the expertise and dedication of our incredible digitalization team. Therefore, I would like to use this opportunity to congratulate the whole team on this incredible achievement and express my gratitude."

Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance:

"With the multi-year pandemic accelerating banks' digitalization efforts, the market has witnessed a rapid evolution in electronic offerings. Those financial institutions that best introduced new and improved products and services are being honoured as Global Finance's World's Best Digital Banks 2022."

About Global Finance:

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries, territories and districts. Global Finance's audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website - GFMag.com - offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 35 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Director of International Media and Investor Relations

Zoltan Szalai

Or

Head of Investor Relations

Anna Romelashvili

ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC")

TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ("TBC Bank") and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector and other closely related fields. TBC PLC also recently expanded its operations in Uzbekistan. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index. It is also a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series and the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 39.1% of customer loans and 40.7% of customer deposits as of 30 June 2022, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.