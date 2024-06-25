FINANCIAL

  Fiscal Years Ended March 31, 2024

June 3, 2024

TBK Co., Ltd.

Challenge to the future～未来への挑戦～

Agenda

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025

Progress of the 15th Mid-Term Business Plan

Speakers

CEO Kaoru Ogata

Managing Executive Officer Masato Kobayashi

General Manager of Business Planning Division Kentaro Sasaki

. Financial Results for the

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

1 Summary of consolidated statements of income

(Unit100 million yen)

Reference

FY2023

FY2022

Changes

FY2021

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

566.5

535.2

9.0

1.6%

▲6.2 ▲1.2%

8.4

1.5%

▲6.2 ▲1.2%

3.3

0.6%

▲20.6 ▲3.8%

31.3 5.9%

15.2

14.6

23.9

511.9

5.9 1.2%

12.3 2.4%

7.8 1.5%

Exchange Rate

FY2023

FY2022

Changes

FY2021

THB

4.11

3.84

7.0%

3.44

INR

1.75

1.69

3.6%

1.51

HKD

17.97

16.81

6.9%

14.14

CNY

19.83

19.50

1.7%

17.04

USD

140.67

131.63

6.9%

109.91

2 Net sales and operating profit by region

(Unit100 million yen)

Reference

Japan

Asia

China

North

America

Adjustment

Total

FY2023

FY2022

Net Sales

Operating Income Net Sales

Operating Income

297.2

1.5

0.5%

295.3

▲4.2 ▲1.4%

192.4

10.0

5.2%

177.7

9.3

5.2%

35.1

▲0.6 ▲1.7%

20.0

▲7.2 ▲36.0%

41.7

▲0.3 ▲0.7%

42.1

▲4.4 ▲10.5%

▲1.4

0.3

566.5

9.0

1.6%

535.2

▲6.2 ▲1.2%

Changes

Net Sales

Operating

Income

  1. 5.7
  1. 0.7
  1. 6.6

▲0.4

4.1

▲1.7

31.3 15.2

FY2021

Net Sales Operating Income

284.8 3.0 1.1%

  1. 8.8 5.7%
  1. 0.1 0.3%
  1. ▲6.0 ▲18.1%
    0.0
  1. 5.9 1.2%

Japan Asia China

North America

The Japan segment has achieved profitability through price adjustments and etc.

In Thailand, the decline in demand due to rising interest rates and inflation was offset by the expansion of new sales, while the profit margin was maintained due to the favorable Indian market

Efforts to rationalize material costs have led to significant improvements, but the situation remains unclear

Although the deficit was reduced through continued rationalization measures in logistics and material costs, the interest burden increased

3 Net sales by product

(Unit100 million yen)

Reference

Brakes

Pumps

Engine Parts

Other

Sub Total

Total

FY2023

Asia/China

Japan

/North

America

  1. 65.4
  1. 124.8
  1. 71.1
  1. 8.1
  1. 269.3
    566.5

FY2022

Asia/China

Japan

/North

America

  1. 54.8
  2. 117.6
  1. 61.1
  1. 6.3
  1. 239.9
    535.2

Changes

FY2021

Asia/China

Asia/China

Japan

/North

Japan

/North

America

America

  1. 10.6 128.062.4 ▲12.5 7.2 116.192.8 ▲0.7 10.0 17.3 64.2
  1. 1.8 23.4 7.6

1.9 29.4 284.8 227.1

31.3

511.9

4) Fluctuation factors in consolidated ordinary profit

(Unit100 million yen)

Increased in sales excluding effects of currency translation and effects of selling prices

Continuation of urgent countermeasures and rationalization

Domestic investment reduction

Peaked energy cost surcharges and effect of rising base prices

  • Effects of improving conditions on the materials market

5Consolidated quarterly net sales and ordinary profit trends

Net Sales

FY2023

FY2022

FY2021

Ordinary

Profit

8.7

133

144

133

139

129

123

(Unit100 million yen)

142148

134

139

125

126

Operating

Profit

6.0 5.1

4.3

3.3 3.0

0.5

0.6

1.2

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

▲0.2

▲0.9 ▲1.4

▲2.4

▲2.2

FY2021 FY2022 FY2023

3.0

2.0

1.8

0.0

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

▲0.9

▲0.2 ▲0.0

▲1.8

▲3.4

▲2.9

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

6 Summary of consolidated statements of cash flow

Cash and cash equivalents at March

39

31, 2023

Cash flow from operating activities

31

Cash flow from investing activities

25

Free cash flow

6

Cash flow from financing activities

3

Cash and cash equivalents at Sep

42

31, 2023

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80

(Unit100 million yen)

Operating activities CF

Profit (loss) before income taxes 11 Depreciation31

Investing activities CF

Purchase of property, plant and equipment ▲35

Proceeds from sale of investment securities +6

Insurance received +3.5

Financing activities CF

Interest-bearing debt▲1.5 Dividends ▲1.5

7 Summary of consolidated balance sheets

FY2023

FY2022

Changes

Current Assets

290.7

261.0

29.7

Non Current Assets

274.6

260.7

13.9

Total Assets

565.3

521.7

43.6

Current liabilities

208.8

186.2

22.6

Non Current liabilities

62.9

60.2

2.7

Total liabilities

271.7

246.5

25.2

Shareholders' Equity

231.8

229.6

2.2

Accumulated other

54.1

39.4

14.7

comprehensive income

Non-controlling interest

7.4

6.2

1.2

Total net assets

293.5

275.2

18.3

Total liabilities and net assets

565.3

521.7

43.6

(Unit100 million yen)

Notes receivable-trade10 Accounts receivable-trade10 Inventories +9

Construction in progress ▲18

Machinery and buildings27

Securities +3

Accounts payable-trade16

Short-term borrowings 5

Valuation difference on available- for-sale-securities +4

Foreign currency translation adjustment +9

