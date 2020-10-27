Log in
TBK & SONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1960)
TBK & Sons : list of directors and their roles and functions

10/27/2020 | 08:35am EDT

TBK & Sons Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1960)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of TBK & Sons Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Tan Hun Tiong (Chairman)

Mr. Tan Han Peng (Chief executive officer)

Non-executive Director

Ms. Chooi Pey Nee

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Ng Chiou Gee Willy

Mr. Chu Hoe Tin

Mr. Ng Ying Kit

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committees

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Directors

Committee

Committee

Committee

Tan Hun Tiong

-

-

-

Tan Han Peng

-

M

M

Chooi Pey Nee

-

-

-

Ng Chiou Gee Willy

M

M

C

Chu Hoe Tin

C

-

M

Ng Ying Kit

M

C

-

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committee
    M Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 27 October 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TBK & Sons Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 12:34:07 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 151 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net income 2020 12,1 M 2,92 M 2,92 M
Net cash 2020 44,2 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 107 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 422
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart TBK & SONS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TBK & Sons Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peng Tan Han Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Tiong Tan Hun Executive Chairman
Thean Wah Sim Chief Financial Officer
Pey Nee Chooi Non-Executive Director
Chade Phang Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TBK & SONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.26%26
CNOOC LIMITED-40.82%44 186
CONOCOPHILLIPS-53.38%32 520
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-58.30%20 338
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-48.79%20 046
ECOPETROL S.A.-44.22%19 725
