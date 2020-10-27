TBK & Sons : list of directors and their roles and functions

TBK & Sons Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1960)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of TBK & Sons Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Tan Hun Tiong (Chairman)
Mr. Tan Han Peng (Chief executive officer)
Non-executive Director
Ms. Chooi Pey Nee
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Ng Chiou Gee Willy
Mr. Chu Hoe Tin
Mr. Ng Ying Kit
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
|
|
Board Committees
|
|
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Directors
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Tan Hun Tiong
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Tan Han Peng
|
-
|
M
|
M
|
Chooi Pey Nee
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Ng Chiou Gee Willy
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
Chu Hoe Tin
|
C
|
-
|
M
|
Ng Ying Kit
|
M
|
C
|
-
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committee
M Member of the relevant Board committee
Hong Kong, 27 October 2020
