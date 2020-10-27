TBK & Sons : list of directors and their roles and functions

TBK & Sons Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1960)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of TBK & Sons Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Tan Hun Tiong (Chairman)

Mr. Tan Han Peng (Chief executive officer)

Non-executive Director

Ms. Chooi Pey Nee

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Ng Chiou Gee Willy

Mr. Chu Hoe Tin

Mr. Ng Ying Kit

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committees Audit Remuneration Nomination Directors Committee Committee Committee Tan Hun Tiong - - - Tan Han Peng - M M Chooi Pey Nee - - - Ng Chiou Gee Willy M M C Chu Hoe Tin C - M Ng Ying Kit M C -

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committee

M Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 27 October 2020