TBK & Sons : resignation and appointment of independent non-executive director and change in the composition of board committees

TBK & Sons Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1960)

RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of TBK & Sons Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that:

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr. Tan Chade Phang ("Mr. Tan") has resigned as an independent non-executive Director ("INED") of the Company, he has ceased to be the chairman of the remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee") and a member of the audit committee of the Board (the "Audit Committee"), with effect from 27 October 2020 as he wishes to devote more time on pursuing other personal interest.

Mr. Tan confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Tan for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr. Ng Ying Kit ("Mr. Ng") has been appointed as an INED, chairman of Remuneration Committee and a member of Audit Committee with effect from 27 October 2020.

Mr. Ng, aged 42, has more than 10 years of experience in corporate finance and investment banking and has considerable experience in mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing and corporate strategic planning. He held senior management position in a Hong Kong listed company overseeing the corporate finance function.

He is currently an executive director of Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), stock code: 65) since February 2015 where he is mainly responsible for the business development and corporate finance function. Mr. Ng graduated