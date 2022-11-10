Advanced search
    9401   JP3588600001

TBS HOLDINGS,INC.

(9401)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-10 am EST
1511.00 JPY   -0.66%
02:37aTbs : Consolidated Financial Results（Japanese Accounting Standards）for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
10/21Tranche Update on TBS Holdings,Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 10, 2022.
CI
10/20TBS Holdings,Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 10, 2022, has closed with 3,500,000 shares, representing 2.06% for ¥5,937.66 million.
CI
TBS : Consolidated Financial Results（Japanese Accounting Standards）for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2023

11/10/2022 | 02:37am EST
November 10, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

Company name:

Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

9401

URL:

http://www.tbsholdings.co.jp/

Representative:

Takashi Sasaki, President

Contact:

Shinichiro Sato, President of Finance & Corporate Strategy Division

Tel. +81-3-3746-1111

Scheduled date for filing of securities report:

November 11, 2022

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:

December 6, 2022

Supplementary documents for quarterly results:

Yes

Quarterly results briefing:

Yes (for institutional investors and securities analysts)

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Accumulated Total)

(Percentages show year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

September 30, 2022

178,863

3.9

10,106

(30.7)

17,034

(9.5)

9,191

(23.4)

September 30, 2021

172,080

15.2

14,593

222.7

18,825

92.8

11,995

101.8

(Note) Comprehensive income:

-134,085 million yen (-%) for the six months ended September 30, 2022

51,852 million yen (-37.7%) for the six months ended September 30, 2021

Net income per share

Net income per share

(basic)

(diluted)

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2022

54.34

-

September 30, 2021

70.23

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

Six months ended

994,056

741,712

73.1

September 30, 2022

Year ended

1,201,632

883,002

72.3

March 31, 2022

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Six months ended September 30, 2022: 726,560 million yen

Year ended March 31, 2022: 868,455 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of

End of

End of

Year-end

Annual

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

15.00

-

22.00

37.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

20.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

20.00

40.00

(forecasts)

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: None

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(Percentage figures for the fiscal year represent the changes from the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Year ending March 31, 2023

368,200

2.8

22,000

8.1

35,000

14.0

20,300

(36.6)

120.29

(Note) Revisions to financial forecasts published most recently: Yes

Disclaimer

TBS Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 07:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
