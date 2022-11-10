TBS : Consolidated Financial Results（Japanese Accounting Standards）for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2023
November 10, 2022
Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)
for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
Company name:
Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Stock code:
9401
URL:
http://www.tbsholdings.co.jp/
Representative:
Takashi Sasaki, President
Contact:
Shinichiro Sato, President of Finance & Corporate Strategy Division
Tel. +81-3-3746-1111
Scheduled date for filing of securities report:
November 11, 2022
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:
December 6, 2022
Supplementary documents for quarterly results:
Yes
Quarterly results briefing:
Yes (for institutional investors and securities analysts)
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Accumulated Total)
(Percentages show year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
September 30, 2022
178,863
3.9
10,106
(30.7)
17,034
(9.5)
9,191
(23.4)
September 30, 2021
172,080
15.2
14,593
222.7
18,825
92.8
11,995
101.8
(Note) Comprehensive income:
-134,085 million yen (-%) for the six months ended September 30, 2022
51,852 million yen (-37.7%) for the six months ended September 30, 2021
Net income per share
Net income per share
(basic)
(diluted)
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2022
54.34
-
September 30, 2021
70.23
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
Six months ended
994,056
741,712
73.1
September 30, 2022
Year ended
1,201,632
883,002
72.3
March 31, 2022
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
Six months ended September 30, 2022: 726,560 million yen
Year ended March 31, 2022: 868,455 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End of
End of
End of
Year-end
Annual
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
15.00
-
22.00
37.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
20.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
20.00
40.00
(forecasts)
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: None
3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(Percentage figures for the fiscal year represent the changes from the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Year ending March 31, 2023
368,200
2.8
22,000
8.1
35,000
14.0
20,300
(36.6)
120.29
(Note) Revisions to financial forecasts published most recently: Yes
Disclaimer
TBS Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 07:36:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TBS HOLDINGS,INC.
02:37a Tbs : Consolidated Financial Results（Japanese Accounting Standards）for the S..
PU
10/21 Tranche Update on TBS Holdings,Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 10, 202..
CI
10/20 TBS Holdings,Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 10, 2022, has closed with 3,50..
CI
10/03 Tranche Update on TBS Holdings,Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 10, 202..
CI
09/29 TBS HOLDINGS,INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/08 Tbs : Fact Sheet for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
07/04 Tranche Update on TBS Holdings,Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 10, 202..
CI
03/31 Tranche Update on TBS Holdings,Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 10, 202..
CI
03/30 TBS HOLDINGS,INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/16 Tbs : Fact Sheet for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
PU
Sales 2023
369 B
2 526 M
2 526 M
Net income 2023
27 149 M
186 M
186 M
Net cash 2023
87 715 M
601 M
601 M
P/E ratio 2023
9,46x
Yield 2023
2,89%
Capitalization
255 B
1 747 M
1 747 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,45x
EV / Sales 2024
0,40x
Nbr of Employees
6 454
Free-Float
59,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TBS HOLDINGS,INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
1 521,00 JPY
Average target price
1 800,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
18,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.