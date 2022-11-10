TBS : Consolidated Financial Results（Japanese Accounting Standards）for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2023

November 10, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

Company name: Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 9401 URL: http://www.tbsholdings.co.jp/ Representative: Takashi Sasaki, President Contact: Shinichiro Sato, President of Finance & Corporate Strategy Division Tel. +81-3-3746-1111

Scheduled date for filing of securities report: November 11, 2022 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment: December 6, 2022 Supplementary documents for quarterly results: Yes Quarterly results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and securities analysts) (Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Accumulated Total) (Percentages show year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % September 30, 2022 178,863 3.9 10,106 (30.7) 17,034 (9.5) 9,191 (23.4) September 30, 2021 172,080 15.2 14,593 222.7 18,825 92.8 11,995 101.8 (Note) Comprehensive income: -134,085 million yen (-%) for the six months ended September 30, 2022 51,852 million yen (-37.7%) for the six months ended September 30, 2021 Net income per share Net income per share (basic) (diluted) Six months ended Yen Yen September 30, 2022 54.34 - September 30, 2021 70.23 - (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % Six months ended 994,056 741,712 73.1 September 30, 2022 Year ended 1,201,632 883,002 72.3 March 31, 2022 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: Six months ended September 30, 2022: 726,560 million yen Year ended March 31, 2022: 868,455 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share End of End of End of Year-end Annual first quarter second quarter third quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2022 - 15.00 - 22.00 37.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 - 20.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 - 20.00 40.00 (forecasts) (Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: None

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(Percentage figures for the fiscal year represent the changes from the previous year.)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Year ending March 31, 2023 368,200 2.8 22,000 8.1 35,000 14.0 20,300 (36.6) 120.29

(Note) Revisions to financial forecasts published most recently: Yes