Details 1. Time and Date of the Meeting 10:00 A.M. [Thursday], June 27, 2024 (the reception will start at 9:00 A.M.) 2. Place of the Meeting TBS Akasaka BLITZ Studio 5-3-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN 3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters for Reporting: Report on the business report, the consolidated financial statements and the audit results of the consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 97th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Report on the non-consolidated financial statements for the 97th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Matters for Resolution First Item of Business: Appropriation of Surplus Second Item of Business: Reduction in the Amount of Legal Capital Surplus Third Item of Business: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Fourth Item of Business: Election of Ten (10) Directors Fifth Item of Business: Election of Five (5) Audit & Supervisory Board Members Election of Five (5) Audit & Supervisory Board Members Sixth Item of Business: Appropriation of Surplus The outline of the Shareholder Proposal (Sixth Item of Business) is as described in the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders. 4. Matters Determined for the Convocation of the Meeting If you exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) and do not indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals on the voting form, it will be treated as an indication of approval for the Company proposals and disapproval for the shareholder proposal. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, the last vote will be treated as the valid vote. If you exercise your voting rights both via the Internet and in writing (by mail), the vote exercised via the Internet will be treated as valid, regardless of the arrival date and time. If you wish to exercise your voting rights by proxy, you may delegate your voting rights to one other shareholder who has voting rights in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. However, a written document evidencing the proxy's power of representation must be submitted in advance. End - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [English Translation] 2

In the event of any amendments to the matters to be provided in electronic format, a notice of such amendments will be posted on the Company's website and on the website for posting materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, as well as items before and after such amendments.

The following items are not included in the written documents provided to shareholders who have requested the delivery of such documents, pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. Business Report The Current Position of TBS Holdings, Inc. and its Subsidiaries Business Activities and Results Priorities Assets and Profit/Loss Main Business Activities Principal Sales Office Work Force Main Lenders Common Stock Accounting Auditors System for Ensuring the Appropriateness of Business Operations Basic Policy Regarding Parties Deciding on Financial and Business Policies of TBS Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheets Consolidated Statements of Income Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Financial Statements Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets Non-Consolidated Statements of Income Non-Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements Audit Reports Independent Auditors' Report (Consolidated Statutory Report) Independent Auditors' Report (Statutory Report) Audit & Supervisory Board's Report These items are included in the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Accounting Auditor or Audit & Supervisory Board members when preparing the Audit Reports or the Independent Auditors' Report. [English Translation] 3

Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders Company Proposals (First Item of Business through Fifth Item of Business) First Item of Business: Appropriation of Surplus Since returning the Company's profits to the shareholders is one of the significant managerial issues, the Company takes basic policies to implement annual dividends on a stable and continual basis, with a target of a dividend payout ratio of 30% of the consolidated profit attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year under review. The Company has decided that dividend per share during the period of this Medium-term Management Plan (FY2021 to FY2023) shall not fall below ¥30. With respect to the year-end dividend for FY2023, taking elements of revenues for the fiscal year under review and the financial conditions, among other things into consideration comprehensively, it is proposed as follows: Matters related to year-end dividend: Type of dividend property: Cash Matters related to distribution of cash and total amount: ¥22 per share of common stock of the Company

The total dividend amount: ¥3,633,665,530

Including the interim dividend of ¥22, the annual dividend will be ¥44 per share. Effective date for dividends from surplus to shareholders: June 28, 2024 [English Translation] 5

Second Item of Business: Reduction in the Amount of Legal Capital Surplus 1. Reason for reduction in the amount of legal capital surplus In order to prepare for future flexible capital policies and to ensure the agility and flexibility of financial strategies to promote the Planning of Akasaka Entertainment City Initiative and other growth strategies to achieve the "TBS Group Medium-term Management Plan 2026" and "TBS Group VISION 2030" beyond the plan, it is proposed to reduce the amount of legal capital surplus and transfer it to other capital surplus in accordance with the provisions of Article 448, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. 2. Details of reduction in the amount of legal capital surplus Amount of legal capital surplus to be reduced

Out of ¥35,026,114,648 in legal capital surplus, ¥25,000,000,000 will be reduced and the entire amount of reduction will be transferred to other capital surplus, bringing the amount of legal capital surplus after the reduction to ¥10,026,114,648. Schedule for reduction in the amount of legal capital surplus

Date of resolution by Board of Directors: May 14, 2024

Date of resolution by General Meeting of Shareholders: June 27, 2024 (plan)

Date of public notice of creditors' objection: July 23, 2024 (plan)

Final date for creditors' objection: August 23, 2024 (plan)

Effective date: August 30, 2024 (plan) [English Translation] 6

Third Item of Business: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Reasons for the proposal Toward the realization of "TBS Group VISION2030," the Company is promoting innovation in content creativity and "EDGE," an expansion strategy for unlimited expansion of the content we have created. As part of the initiatives, the Company made YARUKI Switch Group Holdings Co., Ltd. a consolidated subsidiary on June 29, 2023 for the purpose of making a full advance into the intellectual training and education business, and also announced its full-scale entry into the gaming industry, through Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc., in July 2023. As a result of this, the purpose of business stipulated in Article 2 of the Articles of Incorporation shall be partially amended. In order to maintain an appropriate number of Directors, the number of Directors stipulated in Article 21 of the Articles of Incorporation shall be reduced from "no more than twenty (20)" to "no more than fourteen (14)." Details of the amendments are as follows. (The underlined portions indicate the changes.) Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed amendments (Purpose) (Purpose) Article 2. Article 2. 1. The purpose of the Company shall be, by holding 1. The purpose of the Company shall be, by holding shares or equity in companies that carry out the shares or equity in companies that carry out the following businesses (including foreign companies), following businesses (including foreign companies), associations (including those equivalent to associations (including those equivalent to associations in foreign countries), and other similar associations in foreign countries), and other similar business entities, to control and manage the business business entities, to control and manage the business activities thereof, as well as to support the business activities thereof, as well as to support the business activities of such companies, etc. activities of such companies, etc. 1. through 12. (Omitted) 1. through 12. (Unchanged) 13. Development and sales of computer-related 13. Planning,development and sales of computer- software related software 14. through 35. (Omitted) 14. through 35. (Unchanged) 36. Management of the education business related to 36. Education business broadcasting and communication, language and beauty, etc. 37. All operations incidental or related to any of the 37. All operations incidental or related to any of the preceding items preceding items 2. The Company may engage in businesses listed in 2. The Company may engage in businesses listed in each item of the preceding paragraph or all each item of the preceding paragraph or all businesses incidental or related thereto. businesses incidental or related thereto. (Number and Election of Directors) (Number and Election of Directors) Article 21. Article 21. 1. Directors of the Company shall not exceed twenty 1. Directors of the Company shall not exceed fourteen (20), and shall be elected by a resolution of a General (14), and shall be elected by a resolution of a General Meeting of Shareholders. Meeting of Shareholders. 2. A resolution for the election of Directors shall be 2. A resolution for the election of Directors shall be adopted by a majority vote of the shareholders in adopted by a majority vote of the shareholders in attendance who hold one-third or more of the voting attendance who hold one-third or more of the voting rights of shareholders who are entitled to exercise rights of shareholders who are entitled to exercise voting rights. voting rights. 3. Cumulative voting shall not be used for the 3. Cumulative voting shall not be used for the resolution to elect Directors. resolution to elect Directors. [English Translation] 7

Fourth Item of Business: Election of Ten (10) Directors The terms of all ten (10) Directors of the Company will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company would like to ask shareholders to elect ten (10) Directors at this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. If this item is approved as originally proposed, the Company will continue to be a structure where Outside Directors make up at least 1/3 of the Board of Directors, and where one (1) of the Directors is female. The candidates for Directors are as follows: Attendance to Nomination Remuneration Candidate Position in the Company meetings of Name Advisory Advisory number after election Board of Committee Committee Directors 1 Re-election Takashi Sasaki Male Chairman and Director 100% 2 Newly- Ryujiro Abe Male President and Chief ●* ●* appointed Executive Officer 3 Newly- Masamine Ryuho Male Vice President and ●* ●* appointed Representative Director 4 Re-election Tatsuo Sugai Male Executive Vice President 85% and Board Director 5 Newly- Yasushi Gemba Male Managing Director ●* ●* appointed 6 Newly- Shigetoshi Ida Male Managing Director appointed 7 Re-election Hitoshi Kashiwaki Male Outside Director Outside 100% ◎ ◎ Independent 8 Re-election Yosuke Yagi Male Outside Director Outside 100% ● ● Independent 9 Re-election Makoto Haruta Male Outside Director Outside 100% ● ● Independent 10 Re-election Natsuko Takei Female Outside Director Outside 100% ● ● Independent ◎ Refers to chair of Advisory Committee. If Mr. Ryujiro Abe, Mr. Masamine Ryuho, and Mr. Yasushi Gemba are elected as Directors, they will become members of the Nomination Advisory Committee and the Remuneration Advisory Committee. [English Translation] 8

Board of Directors Skills Matrix The skillsets necessary for the Company's Board of Directors and the skills of each Director candidate are as follows. The Company has formulated "TBS Group VISION 2030" and is accelerating its transformation from a media group to a content group. These are the skill categories needed to achieve that vision, such as improving the value of broadcasting, executing the growth strategy "EDGE," addressing materialities (priority issues), and enhancing corporate value through sustainability management, as described in the plan. Human Competitive Growth Strategy "EDGE" Company Finance & Legal & Strategy Name Sustainability Resource Management Accounting Compliance Media Digital Global Experience Management Content Domain Domain Domain Takashi Sasaki ● ● ● Ryujiro Abe ● ● ● ● ● Masamine ● ● ● Ryuho Tatsuo Sugai ● ● ● ● ● Yasushi Gemba ● ● ● Shigetoshi Ida ● ● ● ● Hitoshi ● ● ● ● Kashiwaki Yosuke Yagi ● ● ● ● Makoto Haruta ● ● ● ● Natsuko Takei ● ● ● [English Translation] 9