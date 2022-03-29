Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. TBSP Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBSP   TH0476010Y03

TBSP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TBSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TBSP Public : Publication of the Invitation letter for the AGM 2021 on Company Website

03/29/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
29 Mar 2022 12:45:49
Headline
Publication of the Invitation letter for the AGM 2021 on Company Website
Symbol
TBSP
Source
TBSP
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Tbsp pcl published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TBSP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:14aTBSP PUBLIC : Publication of the Invitation letter for the AGM 2021 on Company Website
PU
03/17TBSP PUBLIC : Notification of the Board of Directors' Resolutions for Approving the Sale o..
PU
03/14TBSP PUBLIC : New shares of TBSP to be traded on March 16, 2022
PU
03/13TBSP PUBLIC : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to existing common sh..
PU
02/20TBSP PUBLIC : Report on the Progress of the Distribution of Minority Shareholding (Free Fl..
PU
02/20TBSP PUBLIC : Cancellation of the establishment of a subsidiary, Agenda for the 2022 Annua..
PU
02/20TBSP Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
2021TBSP Public Company Limited Announces Establishment of a New Subsidiary
CI
2021TBSP Public Company Limited Approves Directorate Appointments
CI
2021TBSP Public Company Limited has Changed its Name to Tech Plus Innovation Public Company..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 206 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net income 2021 -401 M -11,9 M -11,9 M
Net Debt 2021 27,6 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 852 M 173 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 629
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart TBSP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TBSP Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Parkpoom Pooudom Managing Director & Director
Pratana Mongkolkul Independent Director
Thavorn Chalassathien Independent Director
Khan Prachuabmoh Independent Director
Richard David Han Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TBSP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.18%173
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.3.39%6 595
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD4.08%6 168
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-8.00%3 170
CIMPRESS PLC-11.12%1 670
DELUXE CORPORATION0.09%1 377